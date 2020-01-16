Click to Skip Ad
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

BBC America has ordered a series of short films that aim to change the perception of disability. The cable network has ordered Disability Monologues (w/t), curated by Mat Fraser, who has starred in His Dark Materials and American Horror Story.

Fraser, who has thalidomide-induced phocomelia, will star in the films alongside poet and playwright Jackie Hagan, Ruth Madeley (The Watch), Robert Softley Gale (My Left/Right Foot) and Liz Carr (Silent Witness). The films will premiere in 2020.

Through fictional monologues, Disability Monologues will portray the very real experiences of people with disabilities over the last 50 years in Britain. From the ignominy of discrimination and incarceration to the liberation of the electric wheelchair, there have been both great steps forward and terrible setbacks. These short films seek to challenge the world view that somehow, having a disability is a problem, or “not normal.”

Disability Monologues is produced in association with BBC Studios’ Documentary Unit and exec produced by Debbie Christie and written by Fraser, Hagan, Jack Thorne, Genevieve Barr, Tom Wentworth and Matilda Ibini.

“Disability is not talked about enough in the conversation of inclusion in film and television,” said Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “Incredible shows like The A Word and This Close on SundanceTV show that when you have more diverse people in front of and behind the camera, then the work is stronger and that’s exciting. We’re delighted to air Disability Monologues on BBCA, this short form series joins a stellar group of shows we’ve aired with experimental, creative formats, like the GLAAD Media Award-nominated Queers, Snatches: Moments from Women’s Lives, and the Emmy Award-winning State of the Union.”

