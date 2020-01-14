‘Batwoman,’ ‘Harley Quinn’ & ‘Duncanville’ Head To Britain’s Channel 4

British broadcaster Channel 4 has acquired Batwoman and Harley Quinn from Warner Bros and Duncanville, the animation from Amy Poehler and The Simpsons veterans Mike and Julie Scully.

Batwoman will broadcast on Channel 4’s youth network E4 in 2020, featuring Ruby Rose as the DC character — the first openly gay female lead of a live-action superhero show.

The show, made by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros, was renewed last week for a second season by The CW.

E4 will also be the home of Harley Quinn, the bawdy, made-for-adults animated show starring Kaley Cuoco as the DC character, who was played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad. Both shows were sold by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

Elsewhere, Channel 4 has picked up Fox’s Duncanville in a deal with NBCUniversal. It is hoping the animated show and Harley Quinn can capture some of the success it has had with Rick And Morty.

Duncanville focuses on Duncan (Poehler), an average 15-year old boy with a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. It is written by Mike and Julie Scully.

The 13-part season is made by Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, alongside 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and FOX Entertainment. Bento Box Entertainment did the animation.