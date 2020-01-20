‘Batwoman’ Comes Out: Ruby Rose’s CW Superhero Tells Gotham She’s A Lesbian

Ruby Rose’s Batwoman just told Gotham City the truth about her sexual orientation. The Sunday night episode of the CW superhero series Batwoman planted a rainbow flag for the representation cause as Batman’s cousin, Kat Kane, told the world that she’s a lesbian crimefighter.

The mid-season premiere episode (called “How Queer Everything Is Today!”) was written by showrunner Caroline Dries and depicts Rose’s caped crusader opening up about her sexuality — even though it may jeopardize her secret identity. The choice wasn’t an easy one but the hero made it after hearing the heartache of a teen character whose parents have refused to accept her sexual identity.

The big reveal came in a magazine article published by CatCo magazine and the scoop belonged to none other than Kara Danvers aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), the title hero from Batwoman’s Arrowverse sister show.

Batwoman premiered in October as the first superhero series in television history to feature an avowed LGBTQ character as the central character. The fierce street vigilante dons a familiar-looking cape and cowl (as well as an in-set red wig) to fight the good fight during the mysterious absence of Gotham’s iconic protector.

