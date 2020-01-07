Nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards are being announced Tuesday morning in London via a livestream that is due to begin at 7:30AM local time. BAFTA’s Chief Executive Amanda Berry will be joined by actors Asa Butterfield and Ella Balinska to unveil the roster. Deputy Chair Krishnendu Majumdar, Marc Samuelson Chair of the Film Committee and EE Rising Star jury panelist and film critic Anna Smith will also be in attendance.

The BAFTA ceremony will take place on Sunday February 2 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Britain’s top film honors will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer that evening and will be preceded by live red carpet coverage on BAFTA’s social channels.

Graham Norton is replacing two-time host Joanna Lumley this year. Best known for his BBC One chat fest, The Graham Norton Show, which has become a must-stop for celebrities promoting their most recent movies, Norton has a long association with the BAFTA Television Awards, though this is a first emcee gig for him on the film side.

Check out the livestream above, and check back to Deadline for full coverage and analysis of the nominations today.