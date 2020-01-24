‘The Gentlemen’ Steals $725K On Thursday Night; ‘The Turning’ Takes In $425K

Despite older guys indulging greatly in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s reteam Bad Boy for Life last weekend, STX and Miramax are hoping that there’s a little bit of spillover from that into Guy Ritchie’s R-rated all-star ensemble The Gentleman.

STX took U.S. rights from Miramax for $7M, and the hope is that the pic can clear $10M-$12M. STX opened the Gerard Butler caper Den of Thieves to $15.2M two Januarys ago, which finaled at just under $45M (which the distrib has always said was a success). No question, Sony’s Bad Boys for Life will dominate its second frame with around $28M, -55%. Of course, the threequel was the big guy at the B.O. yesterday with $3.5M, -4% from Wednesday, ending its week with an estimated $86.6M.

Last night, The Gentlemen, which is a throwback to Ritchie’s gritty Brit shoot ’em ups, made $725K at 1,885 theaters, in line with other guy action pics like Warner Bros.’ Russell Crowe-Ryan Gosling ’70s pic Nice Guys which posted $700K on its preview night and opened to $11.2M. Gentlemen is booked at 2,165 sites. Pic stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong Colin Farrell, Henry Golding among others in a story about a British drug lord who tries to sell his empire off to Oklahoma billionaires.

Other comparative titles to Gentlemen include STX Jackie Chan movie The Foreigner, which did $775k during its Thursday previews ahead of a $13.1M opening, Lionsgate’s Liam Neeson movie Cold Pursuit, which generated $540k on Thursday before a $11M debut, and STX’s Peppermint which took in $800K before opening to $13.4M.

Universal Pictures

Universal has the PG-13 DreamWorks horror pic The Turning in the mix, which is also hoping to do around $10M at 2,571 theaters. Pic posted $425K at 2,200 locations last night from showtimes that began at 7PM. The Turning, directed by Floria Sigismondi, follows a young governess who is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after their parents’ deaths. Pic is billed as a modern take on Henry James’ novella The Turn of the Screw.