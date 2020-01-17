‘Bad Boys For Life’ Big With $6M+ Thursday Night

Sony’s Bad Boys for Life, a sequel 17 years in the waiting, previewed at 3,154 theaters last night making a great $6.36M. That amount for the R-rated film is bigger than American Sniper‘s $5.3M preview, which turned out to be the record opener over the 2015 MLK holiday with a 4-day of $107.2M.

Sony is seeing a $38M opening for Bad Boys for Life, but tracking yesterday raised their projections to $50M-$56M for the weekend ahead of the $40M+ figures we saw midweek. Other MLK previews that Bad Boys for Life beat include Ride Along which made $1.1M off 9PM previews back in 2014 and Ride Along 2 grossed $1.3M off 7PM showtimes. The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence re-team drew 39% African american, 33% Caucasian, 17% Hispanic, 4% Asian, and 7% others. Dominant crowds were 45% males 25+, 28% females 25+, 16% males under 25, and 10% females under 25.

Critics overall enjoyed the movie at 75% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and Thursday night audience really liked what they saw giving the Adil and Bilall directed action film 4 1/2 stars and a 73% definite recommend.

