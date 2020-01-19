‘Bad Boys For Life’ Takes $39M Offshore Bow; ‘1917’ Races To $139M Global & ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Ups Game Past $700M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Seventeen years after the release of Bad Boys II, Sony’s Bad Boys For Life dominated domestic, overseas and global turnstiles in its debut, and will cross $100M worldwide when including the domestic four-day weekend. At the international box office, the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence cop flick set a new franchise record launch of $38.6M in the first wave of 39 markets. That’s just half the offshore footprint as such key majors as France, Russia, Brazil, Japan and Italy don’t get in on the action until later this month and into February. The global cume through Sunday is $97.8M. Factoring in estimates for tomorrow’s MLK holiday, that rises to $106.7M.

Given the length of time that has elapsed between them, the previous film is not the best comp. It did however have about an even split with domestic when all was said and done, finaling at $134.7M (unadjusted). The current movie is boosted by positive response, and certainly Will Smith’s global appeal. It’s tracking 38% ahead of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and 86% above Central Intelligence at current rates in the like-for-like markets.

Exits and reviews in the UK have been terrific, leading to a $5M opening while Germany gave the Adil & Bilall-helmed threequel a No. 1 start, at $5.1M and including previews. There were also No. 1s in Mexico, Spain, Australia and the Middle East. Germany, the UK and France were the biggest markets on the previous installment.

Overall, it was a good weekend for Sony as Jumanji: The Next Level sailed past $700M globally with continued action in its 7th weekend of offshore play. And, Little Women cashed in on its Oscar nominations with a slight 26% drop for an overseas cume of $44.3M in just 13 markets so far. Also benefiting from the Oscar halo, Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit kicked off strong in Italy, Spain and Japan this session and has now grossed $44M global.

After scoring 10 Oscar nominations last Monday, Golden Globe winner 1917 from Sam Mendes was the top international holdover, adding $26.1M from a mix of 37 Amblin and Universal markets overseas. The estimated worldwide cume through Sunday blew past $100M to $138.7M, of that $62M is from international.

Universal’s very costly talking animals movie Dolittle is in its second official weekend overseas after a strong start in Korea last session (it is now at $10.6M there). The current overall frame was worth $17.2M in 42 markets for a $27.3M international cume before a host of majors chime in. The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Mexico, France, Brazil, Russia, China and Japan are all yet to come.

Disney’s Frozen 2 has now crossed $1.4B worldwide, and will soon pass Avengers: Age Of Ultron to become the No. 10 movie ever. It conjured another $12M in the current session from 50 markets and has now made $936.2M of its gross at the international box office.

Also from Disney, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker topped $1B global earlier this week and has now taken its cume to $1.027B. Still playing in 53 offshore markets, the weekend was worth $10.9M for an overseas total of $534.6M.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

