‘Bad Boys 4’ In Works With Chris Bremner Aboard To Write

With Sony’s Bad Boys For Life in the midst of raking in what looks like the second-best MLK Weekend opening of all time at the domestic box office, the wheels are in motion for a sequel to the franchise. Deadline confirmed Friday that Bad Boys For Life screenwriter Chris Bremner has been set to return and write the script.

Bremner co-wrote Bad Boys For Life with Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan, the latter of which was at one point attached to direct the long-in-the works sequel, the third film in the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence franchise but the first in 13 years.

The film is currently blowing past original box office projections for its debut frame during the four-day holiday weekend. Currently, it’s projected to gross $63 million-$67 million through the Monday holiday, after original forecasts had it at $42 million-$45 million.

No further details were available on the potential fourth installment, which would certainly bring together Smith and Lawrence again after the original in 1995 and Bad Boys II in 2002 (both directed by Michael Bay).

The newest pic’s long gestation period ended when Sony found its directors in Belgians Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. No word on whether there is a deal for them to return.