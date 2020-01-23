Click to Skip Ad
‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dies At 29

ABC via YouTube

Tyler Gwozdz, who was a contestant on the 2019 edition of The Bachelorettehas died. He was 27. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Deadline that it has Gwozdz’s remains but did not provide any other details.

The Palm Beach ME said an autopsy report would be available in eight to 12 weeks.

Palm Beach native Gwozdz was a contestant on Season 15 of the ABC reality dating competition that was headlined by Hannah Brown. Known as “Tyler G” on the show, he was eliminated outside the rose ceremony in Week 3 of the 2019 run. Watch a clip of his “one-on-one” day with on The Bachelorette below.

Gwozdz’s brief bio on ABC’s The Bachelorette page says he was a graduate student in psychology who aspired to obtain a Ph.D. in the field and become a clinical psychologist. He had a side business in dream therapy analysis, ABC said.

TMZ first reported Gwozdz’s death.

