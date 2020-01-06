Awkwafina & Kaitlyn Dever Among BAFTA Rising Star Nominees

Awkwafina, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Micheal Ward and Jack Lowden have been nominated for the 2020 BAFTA Rising Star award.

Awkwafina, a Golden Globe winner on Sunday night, was nominated for The Farewell; Dever for Booksmart (the U.S. actress was also Golden Globe-nominated for Netflix series Unbelievable); Harrison Jr. for Waves; Ward for Blue Story; and Lowden for Fighting With My Family.

The 2020 Rising Star winner will be announced during the BAFTA ceremony in London on February 2, one week ahead of the Oscars. Previous winners of the ‘new talent’ prize include Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and Tom Holland.

The winner is voted for by the public but the nominees are chosen by an industry selection panel. The full list of BAFTA nominees are revealed tomorrow.