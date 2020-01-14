Comedy Central has given an early season 2 renewal to Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, ahead of series of its January 22 series premiere. The renewal was announced Tuesday as part of Comedy Central’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

The Farewell and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina headlines the half-hour scripted comedy inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

“We are in awe of Awkwafina’s creative genius on every level and we could not be more excited to embark on a season two with the entire Lin family in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content.

Just last week, Awkwafina became the first actress of Asian-American descent to win a Golden Globe in the Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her role in Lulu Wang’s The Farewell.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is executive produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First.

Season one premieres Wednesday, January 22 at 10:30 PM on Comedy Central.