‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ Scores Highest-Rated New Series Premiere In Three Years For Comedy Central

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, which already has landed an early second season renewal, has scored for Comedy Central. The premiere episode drew a .31 rating among Adults 18-49 and 489,000 total viewers for its January 22 debut, the network’s highest-rated season one premiere since 2017. Among Women 18-49, the premiere is Comedy Central’s best in primetime since 2016. The .31 rating is 59% better than the next most recent new-series launch (South Side), and 33% better than The Other Two’s series premiere a year ago (Jan. 24, 2019), according to Nielsen and Comedy Central.

Additionally, the series premiere was up double digits compared to the prior four-week period in all key demos. In P18-49, it drew a .31 rating, up 23%; M18-49 (.33) +11%; W18-49 (.30) up 40%; P18-34 (.29) up 19%; P25-54 (.39) up 48%. Total viewership of 489,000 was an increase of 59% over the previous four-week period.

The premiere episode also did well on social media. It ranked as the No. 1 most social primetime cable comedy of the night with 39,000 social interactions across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, marking Comedy Central’s most socially active premiere since 2016.

The Farewell and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina headlines the half-hour scripted comedy inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is executive produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First.