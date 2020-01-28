‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ Draws 3.8 Million Total Views In Live+3

The Live+3 numbers for the premiere for Awkwafina is Nora From Queens are in and it’s very good news for Comedy Central. The January 22 debut episode of the series starring Awkwafina drew 3.8 million total viewers including replays, streaming and premiere simulcast across seven Viacom networks in L+3. The premiere episode is the network’s best primetime series launch in more than three years, with a .56 P18-49 rating, up 79% from L+SD and 818,000 total viewers, up 67% from L+SD.

The premiere episode was up 155% among Asian viewers (1.32 L+3) and up 100% among Women 18-49 (.59) in L+3. Among P18-34, the premiere episode drew a .45 rating, up 54% from L+SD, and among Woman 18-34, the debut episode drew a .52 rating, up 88% from L+SD.

On social media, Nora From Queens was the #1 most social primetime cable comedy of the night with 39,000 social interactions across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, making it Comedy Central’s most socially active premiere since 2016.



The Farewell and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina headlines the half-hour scripted comedy inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY.

The series is executive produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First.