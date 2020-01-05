Australia Wildfires: Irwin Family Zoo Rescues Animals, Celebrities Donate To Battle Blazes

Fires lit to to help control a larger fire burn near Burrill Lake, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Milder temperatures Sunday brought hope of a respite from wildfires that have ravaged three Australian states, destroying almost 2,000 homes. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The late Steve Irwin’s family wildlife hospital has now treated animal number 90,000, many of their most recent patients injured by the ongoing wildfire crisis, which has seen more than 12 million acres burned so far.

Robert Irwin posted a photo of the hospital’s latest patient on Twitter of the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors hospital. Friday, the hospital highlighted a a koala released back into the wild after suffering from smoke inhalation.

“Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors was established in 2002 by Steve and Terri Irwin as a way to include and involve other caring people in the protection of injured, threatened or endangered wildlife – from the individual animal to an entire species,” its website stated. The animal death toll from the fires has been estimated at a half-billion creatures. 20 people have died as a result of the blazes, and the government has declared a state of emergency, as fires have reached the Sydney suburbs. Celebrities are chipping in to efforts. Earlier, Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban donated $500k. Now, singer Pink has also donated $500k toward those affected by the fires. “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” Pink wrote.