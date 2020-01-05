Australia Wildfires: Irwin Family Zoo Rescues Animals, Celebrities Donate To Battle Blazes

“Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors was established in 2002 by Steve and Terri Irwin as a way to include and involve other caring people in the protection of injured, threatened or endangered wildlife – from the individual animal to an entire species,” its website stated.
The animal death toll from the fires has been estimated at a half-billion creatures. 20 people have died as a result of the blazes, and the government has declared a state of emergency, as fires have reached the Sydney suburbs.
Celebrities are chipping in to efforts. Earlier, Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban donated $500k. Now, singer Pink has also donated $500k toward those affected by the fires.
“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” Pink wrote.