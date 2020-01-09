‘Atlanta’: Update On Season 3, 4 & Beyond, News On Episode Increase & 2021 Return Date- TCA

At last summer’s TCA, FX handed an early fourth-season renewal to acclaimed comedy series Atlanta. At the time the network unveiled that production of season 3 — delayed due to the busy schedule of Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover and the cast — and Season 4, eight episodes each, was scheduled to begin in spring 2020.

At the Winter TCA press tour today, FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf wasn’t sure when exactly the series would be back into production, but delivered the promising news that “things went well in the writers’ room”.

They went so well that Glover asked FX whether they would support a 10-episode third season, which Landgraf said they gladly did. For now, the plan is to do a 10-episode Season 3 and 8-episode Season 4.

“We’ll shoot them all in sequence,” said Landgraf, noting that portions of one season will be shooting outside the United States. The development was set up in the Season 2 finale of Atlanta which left the gang on a plane.

Scheduling-wise, the tentative plan is for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show to have its third season premiere in January 2021, with season 4 launching in the late fall that year for “less than a year break between them,” Landgraf said. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to do two more (seasons).”

Asked whether there may be more Atlanta beyond Season 4, Landgraf said, “As long as (Glover) wants to do more Atlanta, we will do more Atlanta.”

Season 2 of Atlanta was subtitled Robbin’, referring to the time in the Georgia city where there’s more criminal activity than normal before the Christmas season.