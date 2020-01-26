ASC Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

Refresh for updates… The American Society of Cinematographers is handing out its 34th annual ASC Awards for film and TV tonight at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland, and Deadline will be updating the winners list live.

American Society of Cinematographers

The films and their editors battling for the marquee Theatrical Release trophy are 1917 (Roger Deakins), Ford v Ferrari (Phedon Papamichael), The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson) and Joker (Lawrence Sher). All will be duking it out for the Best Cinematography Oscar next month except Ford v Ferrari, which ceded its Academy Award spot to The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke).

The ASC’s top film award isn’t necessarily an Academy Awards precursor, however, as only 14 of its previous 33 winners went on to Oscar glory. They have matched up in four of the past six years, though. Last year’s top ASC winner Cold War lost the Oscar to Roma.

The ASC also added a Documentary category this year for the first time.

Werner Herzog will receive the ASC’s Board of Governors Award, which is given to industry stalwarts whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema. Frederick Elmes will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Donald A. Morgan will be honored with the Career Achievement in Television Award, Bruno Delbonnel will receive the International Award, and Don McCuaig is the recipient of the Presidents Award.

Here are the winners announced so far, followed by the remaining nominees:

The Winners

DOCUMENTARY

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma

Honeyland

The Nominees

THEATRICAL RELEASE

Roger Deakins

1917 (Universal)

Phedon Papamichael

Ford v Ferrari (20th Century Fox)

Rodrigo Prieto

The Irishman (Netflix)

Robert Richardson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Lawrence Sher

Joker (Warner Bros)

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Jarin Blaschke

The Lighthouse (A24)

Natasha Braier

Honey Boy (Amazon)

Jasper Wolf

Monos (Neon)

EPISODE OF A SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

David Luther

Das Boot, “Gegen die Zeit” (episode 6) (Sky)

David Mullen

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone” (Amazon)

Chris Seager

Carnival Row, “Grieve No More” (Amazon)

Brendan Steacy

Titans, “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)

Colin Watkinson

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Night” (Hulu)

EPISODE OF A SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Dana Gonzales

Legion, “Chapter 20” (FX)

Kim Miles

Project Blue Book, “The Flatwoods Monster” (History)

Polly Morgan

Legion, “Chapter 23” (FX)

Peter Robertson

Vikings, “Hell” (History)

David Stockton

Gotham, “Ace Chemicals” (FOX)

MOTION PICTURE, MINISERIES OR PILOT MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Conroy

The Terror: Infamy, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC

P.J. Dillon

The Rook, “Chapter 1” (Starz)

Chris Manley

Doom Patrol, pilot (DC Universe)

Martin Ruhe

Catch-22, “Episode 5” (Hulu)

Craig Wrobleski

The Twilight Zone, “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)