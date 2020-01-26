ASC Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

Refresh for updates… The American Society of Cinematographers is handing out its 34th annual ASC Awards for film and TV tonight at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland, and Deadline will be updating the winners list live.
The films and their editors battling for the marquee Theatrical Release trophy are 1917 (Roger Deakins), Ford v Ferrari (Phedon Papamichael), The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson) and Joker (Lawrence Sher). All will be duking it out for the Best Cinematography Oscar next month except Ford v Ferrari, which ceded its Academy Award spot to The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke).
The ASC’s top film award isn’t necessarily an Academy Awards precursor, however, as only 14 of its previous 33 winners went on to Oscar glory. They have matched up in four of the past six years, though. Last year’s top ASC winner Cold War lost the Oscar to Roma.
Related Story
ASC Awards: '1917', 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,' 'The Irishman' Among Cinematographers' Film Nominees
The ASC also added a Documentary category this year for the first time.
Werner Herzog will receive the ASC’s Board of Governors Award, which is given to industry stalwarts whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema. Frederick Elmes will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Donald A. Morgan will be honored with the Career Achievement in Television Award, Bruno Delbonnel will receive the International Award, and Don McCuaig is the recipient of the Presidents Award.
Here are the winners announced so far, followed by the remaining nominees:
The Winners
DOCUMENTARY
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma
Honeyland
The Nominees
THEATRICAL RELEASE
Roger Deakins
1917 (Universal)
Phedon Papamichael
Ford v Ferrari (20th Century Fox)
Rodrigo Prieto
The Irishman (Netflix)
Robert Richardson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
Lawrence Sher
Joker (Warner Bros)
SPOTLIGHT AWARD
Jarin Blaschke
The Lighthouse (A24)
Natasha Braier
Honey Boy (Amazon)
Jasper Wolf
Monos (Neon)
EPISODE OF A SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
David Luther
Das Boot, “Gegen die Zeit” (episode 6) (Sky)
David Mullen
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone” (Amazon)
Chris Seager
Carnival Row, “Grieve No More” (Amazon)
Brendan Steacy
Titans, “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)
Colin Watkinson
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Night” (Hulu)
EPISODE OF A SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Dana Gonzales
Legion, “Chapter 20” (FX)
Kim Miles
Project Blue Book, “The Flatwoods Monster” (History)
Polly Morgan
Legion, “Chapter 23” (FX)
Peter Robertson
Vikings, “Hell” (History)
David Stockton
Gotham, “Ace Chemicals” (FOX)
MOTION PICTURE, MINISERIES OR PILOT MADE FOR TELEVISION
John Conroy
The Terror: Infamy, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC
P.J. Dillon
The Rook, “Chapter 1” (Starz)
Chris Manley
Doom Patrol, pilot (DC Universe)
Martin Ruhe
Catch-22, “Episode 5” (Hulu)
Craig Wrobleski
The Twilight Zone, “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.