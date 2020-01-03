ASC Awards: ‘1917’, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,’ ‘The Irishman’ Among Cinematographers’ Film Nominees

The American Society of Cinematographers on Friday revealed its nominees in the Theatrical and Spotlight categories for the 34th ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards. Winners will be announced along with those in previously announced TV and documentary categories at the group’s annual ceremony January 25 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

Today’s Theatrical list includes two ASC veterans – Roger Deakins, with his 16th nomination from the group, for the sprawling, continuous-shot World War I epic 1917, and Robert Richardson, with his 11th nom, for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Richardson was given the group’s lifetime achievement award last year.

The category also includes Rodrigo Prieto for Martin Scorsese’s age-defying The Irishman and Phedon Papamichael for the racing pic Ford v Ferrari; both lensers scoring their third noms. The list is rounded out by first-time nominee Lawrence Sher for Warner Bros’ Joker.

Lat year, the ASC chose the Lukasz Żal-shot Cold War in the marquee category.

The ASC today also unveiled nominees for it Spotlight Award, for cinematography in feature films that may not receive wide theatrical release. The noms are Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse, Natasha Braier for Honey Boy and Jasper Wolf for Monos.

The ASC Awards ceremony will also include the group honoring Fredrick Elmes with its Lifetime Achievement Award, Donald A Morgan with its Career Achievement in Television Award, Bruno Delbonnel with its International Award and Don McCuaig with its Presidents Award.

Here are today’s film noms:

THEATRICAL RELEASE

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC

1917

Universal

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC

Ford v Ferrari

20th Century Fox

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC

The Irishman

Netflix

Robert Richardson, ASC

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures

Lawrence Sher, ASC

Joker

Warner Bros

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Jarin Blaschke

The Lighthouse

A24

Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF

Honey Boy

Amazon

Jasper Wolf, NSC

Monos

Neon