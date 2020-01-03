ASC Awards: ‘1917’, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,’ ‘The Irishman’ Among Cinematographers’ Film Nominees

The American Society of Cinematographers on Friday revealed its nominees in the Theatrical and Spotlight categories for the 34th ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards. Winners will be announced along with those in previously announced TV and documentary categories at the group’s annual ceremony January 25 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.
Today’s Theatrical list includes two ASC veterans – Roger Deakins, with his 16th nomination from the group, for the sprawling, continuous-shot World War I epic 1917, and Robert Richardson, with his 11th nom, for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Richardson was given the group’s lifetime achievement award last year.
The category also includes Rodrigo Prieto for Martin Scorsese’s age-defying The Irishman and Phedon Papamichael for the racing pic Ford v Ferrari; both lensers scoring their third noms. The list is rounded out by first-time nominee Lawrence Sher for Warner Bros’ Joker.
Lat year, the ASC chose the Lukasz Żal-shot Cold War in the marquee category.
The ASC today also unveiled nominees for it Spotlight Award, for cinematography in feature films that may not receive wide theatrical release. The noms are Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse, Natasha Braier for Honey Boy and Jasper Wolf for Monos.
The ASC Awards ceremony will also include the group honoring Fredrick Elmes with its Lifetime Achievement Award, Donald A Morgan with its Career Achievement in Television Award, Bruno Delbonnel with its International Award and Don McCuaig with its Presidents Award.
Here are today’s film noms:
THEATRICAL RELEASE
Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC
1917
Universal
Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC
Ford v Ferrari
20th Century Fox
Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC
The Irishman
Netflix
Robert Richardson, ASC
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sony Pictures
Lawrence Sher, ASC
Joker
Warner Bros
SPOTLIGHT AWARD
Jarin Blaschke
The Lighthouse
A24
Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF
Honey Boy
Amazon
Jasper Wolf, NSC
Monos
Neon
