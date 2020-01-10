BAFTA-Winning Lookalike Artist Alison Jackson Making Donald Trump Film For Comcast’s Sky Arts

EXCLUSIVE: Alison Jackson, the provocative artist behind the BAFTA-winning BBC show Double Take, is making a feature-length documentary about U.S. president Donald Trump for Sky Arts.

Deadline can reveal that Jackson has spent time traveling America speaking to people who know Trump, including childhood acquaintances, former colleagues, and those who have accused him of sexual misconduct. She will then use these conversations as inspiration for a series of works on the U.S. leader.

Jackson is best known for her work on celebrity culture, producing voyeuristic photographs of lookalikes posing as their doppelganger in compromising or intensely private situations. The often hazy images are designed to deceive people into thinking they are authentic.

Jackson is famous for creating an image of Queen Elizabeth II sitting on the toilet, which formed part of the key artwork for 2003’s BBC series Double Take, and in 2016, she did a Trump shoot for Vanity Fair magazine. The images featured Trump’s lookalike getting a spray tan in the Oval Office and experimenting with finger extenders.

Jackson’s Sky Arts film is produced by ITV Studios-owned production label Potato, which is known for making long-running ITV quiz The Chase. Sharon Powers and Michael Kelpie are the executive producers, while the documentary is directed by Zoe Dobson. It was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, the director of Sky Arts.