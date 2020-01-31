Artios Awards: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ & ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Among Casting Society’s Film Winners – Full List

Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Netflix’s Marriage Story, Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit and Lionsgate’s Knives Out were among the film winners as the Casting Society of America handed out its 35th annual Artios Awards for film, TV and at separate ceremonies across two continents.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Brad Pitt, Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Sony Pictures

The Artios Awards splits most of its film categories by budget. The casting team behind Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood took the Artios trophy for Big Budget Drama, while the casting crew for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out won for Big Budget Comedy.

Other winners on the film side included awards-season regulars Jojo Rabbit (Studio or Independent Comedy) and Marriage Story (Studio or Independent Drama). There was a tie in the Animation category, with Disney’s The Lion King and Toy Story 4 sharing the prize.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker received the Zeitgeist Award.

Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Amazon Studios

TV winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Game of Thrones, Russian Doll, Pose and When They See Us. The Broadway hardware went to Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, Oklahoma! and The Waverly Gallery.

“Tonight’s three Artios Award ceremonies were a fantastic celebration of the many contributions Casting Society of America members bring to the global entertainment community,” CSA President Russell Boast said. “We are bolstered by the ongoing advancements made to recognize our craft and will continue our commitment to supporting and advancing the work we do worldwide.”

The Casting Society of America also handed out a number of special honors. In L.A., Geena Davis received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, and Deborah Aquila was presented with the Hoyt Bowers Award. Honorees at the New York event were Audra McDonald (the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award) and Andrew Femenella (the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award).

Across the pond, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner were presented with the Artios Award for Creative Collaboration; Andy Pryor received the Excellence in Casting Award; and Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley and Gillian Hawser received special recognition for their dynamic contributions in furthering the recognition of casting with the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards for television and film.

The Artios Awards’ Los Angeles ceremony was hosted by Ron Funches at the Beverly Hilton, Michelle Buteau emceed at Stage 48 in New York, and Jason Isaacs fronted the London gala at the Four Seasons at Ten Trinity Square.

Here are the winners of the 35th annual Artios Awards:

FEATURE FILMS

Big Budget, Comedy

KNIVES OUT, Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Bret Howe (Associate)

Big Budget, Drama

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD, Victoria Thomas

Studio or Independent, Comedy

JOJO RABBIT, Des Hamilton

Studio or Independent, Drama

MARRIAGE STORY, Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

Animation

(Tie)

THE LION KING, Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

and

TOY STORY 4, Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

Low Budget, Comedy or Drama

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO, Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Sarah Kliban (Associate)

Micro Budget, Comedy or Drama

SKIN IN THE GAME, Matthew Lessall

The Zeitgeist Award

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)

TELEVISION

Television Pilot and First Season, Comedy

RUSSIAN DOLL, Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)

Television Pilot and First Season, Drama

POSE, Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)

Television Series Comedy

THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL, Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)

Television Series, Drama

GAME OF THRONES, Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

Limited Series

WHEN THEY SEE US, Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE, Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)

Live Television Performance, Variety or Sketch Comedy

LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: ALL IN THE FAMILY AND THE JEFFERSONS, Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, Katrina Wandel George (Associate)

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

ANDI MACK, Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)

Television Animation

BIG MOUTH, Julie Ashton-Barson

Reality Series

QUEER EYE, Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan, Pamela Vallarelli

Short Film

SKIN, Jessica Sherman

Short Form Series

IT’S BRUNO!, Bess Fifer

THEATER

New York Broadway Theatre, Comedy or Drama

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Daniel Swee

New York Broadway Theatre, Musical

HADESTOWN, Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

New York Broadway Theatre, Revival, Comedy or Drama

THE WAVERLY GALLERY, David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

New York Broadway Theatre, Revival, Musical

OKLAHOMA!, Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler

New York Theatre, Comedy or Musical

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH (FIDLER AFN DAKH), Jamibeth Margolis

New York Theatre, Drama

DADDY, Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

Regional Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS, Tara Rubin, Claire Burke

Los Angeles Theatre

SWEAT, Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting), Marin Hope (Associate)

Special Theatrical Performance

ANNIE– Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)

Theatre Tours

HAMILTON, Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)