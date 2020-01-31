Artios Awards: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ & ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Among Casting Society’s Film Winners – Full List

Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Netflix’s Marriage Story, Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit and Lionsgate’s Knives Out were among the film winners as the Casting Society of America handed out its 35th annual Artios Awards for film, TV and at separate ceremonies across two continents.
Check out the full list of winners below.
The Artios Awards splits most of its film categories by budget. The casting team behind Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood took the Artios trophy for Big Budget Drama, while the casting crew for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out won for Big Budget Comedy.
Other winners on the film side included awards-season regulars Jojo Rabbit (Studio or Independent Comedy) and Marriage Story (Studio or Independent Drama). There was a tie in the Animation category, with Disney’s The Lion King and Toy Story 4 sharing the prize.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker received the Zeitgeist Award.
TV winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Game of Thrones, Russian Doll, Pose and When They See Us. The Broadway hardware went to Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, Oklahoma! and The Waverly Gallery.
“Tonight’s three Artios Award ceremonies were a fantastic celebration of the many contributions Casting Society of America members bring to the global entertainment community,” CSA President Russell Boast said. “We are bolstered by the ongoing advancements made to recognize our craft and will continue our commitment to supporting and advancing the work we do worldwide.”
The Casting Society of America also handed out a number of special honors. In L.A., Geena Davis received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, and Deborah Aquila was presented with the Hoyt Bowers Award. Honorees at the New York event were Audra McDonald (the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award) and Andrew Femenella (the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award).
Across the pond, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner were presented with the Artios Award for Creative Collaboration; Andy Pryor received the Excellence in Casting Award; and Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley and Gillian Hawser received special recognition for their dynamic contributions in furthering the recognition of casting with the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards for television and film.
The Artios Awards’ Los Angeles ceremony was hosted by Ron Funches at the Beverly Hilton, Michelle Buteau emceed at Stage 48 in New York, and Jason Isaacs fronted the London gala at the Four Seasons at Ten Trinity Square.
Here are the winners of the 35th annual Artios Awards:
FEATURE FILMS
Big Budget, Comedy
KNIVES OUT, Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Bret Howe (Associate)
Big Budget, Drama
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD, Victoria Thomas
Studio or Independent, Comedy
JOJO RABBIT, Des Hamilton
Studio or Independent, Drama
MARRIAGE STORY, Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)
Animation
(Tie)
THE LION KING, Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
and
TOY STORY 4, Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
Low Budget, Comedy or Drama
THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO, Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Sarah Kliban (Associate)
Micro Budget, Comedy or Drama
SKIN IN THE GAME, Matthew Lessall
The Zeitgeist Award
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)
TELEVISION
Television Pilot and First Season, Comedy
RUSSIAN DOLL, Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)
Television Pilot and First Season, Drama
POSE, Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)
Television Series Comedy
THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL, Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)
Television Series, Drama
GAME OF THRONES, Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)
Limited Series
WHEN THEY SEE US, Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)
Film, Non-Theatrical Release
TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE, Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)
Live Television Performance, Variety or Sketch Comedy
LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: ALL IN THE FAMILY AND THE JEFFERSONS, Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, Katrina Wandel George (Associate)
Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)
ANDI MACK, Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)
Television Animation
BIG MOUTH, Julie Ashton-Barson
Reality Series
QUEER EYE, Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan, Pamela Vallarelli
Short Film
SKIN, Jessica Sherman
Short Form Series
IT’S BRUNO!, Bess Fifer
THEATER
New York Broadway Theatre, Comedy or Drama
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Daniel Swee
New York Broadway Theatre, Musical
HADESTOWN, Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
New York Broadway Theatre, Revival, Comedy or Drama
THE WAVERLY GALLERY, David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
New York Broadway Theatre, Revival, Musical
OKLAHOMA!, Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler
New York Theatre, Comedy or Musical
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH (FIDLER AFN DAKH), Jamibeth Margolis
New York Theatre, Drama
DADDY, Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)
Regional Theatre
IN THE HEIGHTS, Tara Rubin, Claire Burke
Los Angeles Theatre
SWEAT, Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting), Marin Hope (Associate)
Special Theatrical Performance
ANNIE– Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)
Theatre Tours
HAMILTON, Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)
