‘Arrow’ Spinoff: New Details For CW’s Backdoor Pilot Revealed

We’re getting a better idea of what CW’s backdoor pilot for its Arrow spinoff is going to look like. The network shared an official description today for the episode starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy.

In the January 21 episode titled “Green Arrow and the Canaries”, “It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Cassidy) and Dinah (Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended.”

“Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help,” the synopsis continues. “Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.”

Tara Miele directed the episode written by Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz & co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim, executive producer Jill Blankenship and co-executive producer Oscar Balderrama. The series hails from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

McNamara starred in a recurring role as Mia Smoak in the seventh season of Arrow and was promoted to series regular for the current eighth and final season. She is a street fighter-turned rebel leader that turned out to be The Green Arrow Oliver Queen’s daughter. Cassidy played Laurel Lances, the Black Canary, in the first four seasons of Arrow and was a special guest in season five before moving over to The Flash. She returned for season six of Arrow as Laurel’s doppelgänger Black Siren. Harkavy portrayed Dinah Drake, otherwise known as the Black Canary in the fifth season of the show and was promoted to series regular for seasons six and seven.

The CW president Mark Pedowitz first teased the idea of an Arrow spinoff at TCA last August.