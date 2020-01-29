‘Arrow’ Series Finale Ratings On Target Tuesday; ‘This Is Us’ Ticks Down

The series finale of Arrow didn’t necessarily go out with a bang, but it hit the bullseye in terms of holding steady with its final-season averages. As the CW said goodbye to the comic book superhero, the finale earned a 0.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 723,000 viewers.

Although the ratings matched last week’s numbers for the Arrow spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries, viewership for the CW’s flagship DC Universe show was down. The series finale was preceded by a special appropriately titled Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye (0.2 663K).

This Is Us (1.3, 6.38M) may have slipped from last week, but the NBC family drama still was Tuesday night’s top-rated show. As for the rest of NBC’s evening, ratings and viewership pretty much lined up with last week for Ellen’s Game of Games (1.0, 4.89M) and New Amsterdam (0.7, 4.88M).

NBC won the night overall in the demo, while CBS took total viewers.

At CBS, NCIS (1.1, 11.99M) ticked up from last week with the largest audience of the evening and the series’ largest audience since October 1. FBI (0.9, 9.19M) and FBI: Most Wanted (0.7, 6.12M) remained even.

ABC’s The Conners (0.9, 5.32M), dipped a tenth, while Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.40M), Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.33M), Black-ish (0.5, 2.15M) and the Emergence season finale (0.3, 1.89M) all held steady.

Fox also didn’t see much movement with its lineup as The Resident (0.7, 3.99M) and 24 Hours to Hell and Back (0.6, 2.18M) nearly matched last week’s numbers in the demo and viewership.