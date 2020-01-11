Ariana Grande Booked To Perform At 2020 Grammy Awards

Ariana Grande joins the list of performers set to take the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy made the announcement Saturday, writing on its website: “Music’s Biggest Night goes Grande.”

The “Boyfriend” singer added on Twitter: “See you Jan 26 #GRAMMYs @cbs @recordingacademy,”

She joins previously announced performers Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, plus host Alicia Keys, who will be returning for her second straight year as MC.

A previous Grammy winner, Grande is nominated in five categories this year, including Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for thank you, next. Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Perfomance for “7 Rings” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Boyfriend” with Social House.

Lizzo leads the nominees with eight nods, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each have six. The three will compete for the Best New Artist honor with Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank and the Bangas and Yola.

The Grammys are set to air live on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

