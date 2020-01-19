Apple TV+ has set spring premiere dates for its docuseries Home and Dear…, and unveiled two first-look images for Home.

Home, from MediaWeaver, Four M Studios and Altimeter Films, will premiere April 17, and Dear…, executive produced by Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler, will debut on June 5. The dates were announced Sunday at Apple TV+’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour.

Home, part of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival lineup, takes a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes. Per Apple, each episode in the nine-episode first season unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them. You can see two first-look images below.

Home is executive produced by Joe Poulin, Matthew Weaver, Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Doug Pray, Collin Orcutt, Matt Tyrnauer, Corey Reeser and Kim Rozenfeld. Nick Stern serves as co-executive producer.

R.J. Cutler Courtesy of Apple

Inspired by Apple’s groundbreaking “Dear Apple” spots, the 10-episode Dear… takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.

The series will profile internationally recognized leaders including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more.

Dear… is executive produced by Cutler alongside Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jane Cha and Lyle Gamm. Matador Content produces the series for Apple.

Apple TV+