Apple Greenlights ‘Dear….’ Docuseries From RJ Cutler Profiling Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee & More

Apple has given a green light to Dear…., a new biographical docuseries inspired by its “Dear Apple” spots, from Emmy and Peabody Award-winner R.J. Cutler (The September Issue, Untitled Billie Eilish Documentary) and Matador Content. The series will premiere globally this spring on Apple TV+.

Dear… takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. The 10-episode series will profile internationally recognized leaders including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more.

Cutler executive produces alongside Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jane Cha and Lyle Gamm. Matador Content and Cutler Productions produce the project for Apple.

Cutler directed the untitled Billie Eilish documentary about the 17-year-old phenom and is the documentarian behind films including The World According to Dick Cheney and The September Issue.

The “Dear Apple” spots feature a mix of Apple Watch users who personally write a letter to thank the tech giant for the watch technology that has helped them live healthier lives. In one spot, a man notes how the watch’s SOS feature helped him call for help when he was injured in a car crash.

Dear…. joins Apple TV+’s slate of upcoming docuseries Visible: Out on Television and Home; and documentaries Beastie Boys Story and Dads.