Apple and A24 have acquired Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s documentary Boys State for $10 million, according to industry estimates. The deal is for global rights.

Boys State is a political coming-of-age story, examining the health of American democracy through an unusual experiment. A thousand 17-year-old boys from across Texas gather together to build a representative government from the ground up. High-minded ideals collide with low-down dirty tricks as four boys of diverse backgrounds and political views navigate the challenges of organizing political parties, shaping consensus, and campaigning for the highest office at Texas Boys State: governor. Concordia Studios developed and produced the project and brought it to Sundance.