APA Hires Paradigm’s Julie Choi & Sean Zeid As VPs In Alternative & Factual Programming

Former Paradigm agents Julie Choi and Sean Zeid have moved to APA as Vice Presidents in the agency’s Alternative & Factual Programming division. The announcement was made today by APA Executive Vice President, Partner and Department Head, Hayden K. Meyer, to whom they report.

“APA and our division are proud to have Julie and Sean join our team,” said Meyer in making the announcement. “Their individual and collective passion, creativity, experience and relationships make them must-hires. They fit perfectly into APA’s team-oriented culture, and together we’ll continue to accomplish great things for all our clients.”

A seasoned entertainment executive who built her agency career on her background as a producer and network executive, Choi’s clients include tWitch (The Ellen DeGeneres Show), Ross Mathews (RuPaul’s Drag Race, E! Live), Kimberly Goodman (Selling Sunset, Married at First Sight), Jen Morton (Bride or Die, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Project Runway), and Michael Levitt (Wrap Battle, Skin Wars).

Related Story Christina Ochoa Signs With Buchwald; APA Inks Benjamin Barrett

Before pivoting to agent, Choi was Executive Director of Development and Programming at GSN where she served as point person on hit series such as Skin Wars, Fresh Paint, Minute to Win It, Window Warriors, and Divided. Prior to GSN, Choi was a producer on numerous unscripted series, including Dancing with the Stars, Big Brother, The Biggest Loser and Parental Control, and served as a creative development consultant for FremantleMedia, BET and CW. She holds a Juris Doctor and a BA in Political Science from UCLA.

Zeid, an alum of Variety’s Reality Television Impact Report, most recently served as Senior Agent, Alternative Television at Paradigm. His clients include Gayle Gawlowski (Nailed It!), Will Spjut (Stay Here), Tamra Simmons (Surviving R. Kelly), Leslie Garvin (Secret Millionaire), Andrea Richter (Ink Master) and Melissa Haizlip (Best Musical Documentary winner at the 2018 IDA for Mr. SOUL!, Contact High based on the book by Vikki Tobak), and Painless Productions (The Holzer Files). Zeid also has packaged numerous projects for his clients, including Believer, the HBO documentary from Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds.

Prior to Paradigm, Zeid spent seven years leading the reality division at Kaplan Stahler Agency, and began his agency career at Endeavor.