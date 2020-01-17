Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Jack Lowden To Star As WWI Poet Siegfried Sassoon In Terence Davies Biopic ‘Benediction’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Sony Pictures Classics Preempts US Rights To Anthony Hopkins & Olivia Colman Sundance Hot Title ‘The Father’

The Father
Sundance Film Festival

Sony Pictures Classics started the Sundance Film Festival acquisitions market off early, acquiring US and select international territories on the Florian Zeller-directed The Father. The adaptation of Zellers’s stage play stars Anthony Hopkins, the actor who is up for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for The Two Popes, and Oscar-winning The Favourite star Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams.  The film has its premiere Monday, Feb. 27 and it was a title a lot of buyers had their eye on.

Hopkins and Colman play father and daughter, one mischievous, the other caring, who battle the universal prophecy of loss that comes with age.

The films is now sold out worldwide. Embankment pre-sold international territories to independent distributors including Canada (Elevation), UK (Lionsgate), Benelux (Cineart), Germany (Tobis), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Italy (Sunfilm), Spain (A Contracorriente), Scandinavia (Atlantic), Japan (Hakuhodo), Australia/New Zealand (Sharmill), Latin America (California). France is distributed by UGC, Orange and Canal Plus.

Zeller wrote the script with Christopher Hampton. It launched as a play in Paris in 2012 and won the Moliere Award, before moving to the West End and Broadway.  Pic was backed by Elarof’s Christophe Spadone and UK’s Film4.

CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal with Embankment.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad