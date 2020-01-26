Annie Awards Winners List & Livestream (Updating Live)

Refresh for updates… ASIFA-Hollywood is handing out its 47th annual Annie Awards for animation tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood, and Deadline will be updating the 36 winners live as they are announced. You also can watch the action unfold with our livestream above.

The battle for tonight’s marquee Best Feature prize is among three mega-grossing studio sequels — Disney’s Frozen 2, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 — along with Laika’s Golden Globe-winning Missing Link and Netflix’s first original toon feature Klaus. Frozen 2 arrives with a leading eight nominations.

Just how will tonight’s awards factor into a certain trophy show happening in two weeks? Well, since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 13 of the 18 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and five of the past seven – went on to claim Oscar gold. That includes last year’s Annie and Oscar king, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.

Up for are Best Indie Feature tonight are Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, I Lost My Body, Okko’s Inn, Promare and Weathering With You.

The show opened with a tribute to Who Framed Roger Rabbit animator Richard Williams, who died in August and to whom the ceremony was dedicated.

Here are the winners announced so far at the 47th Annie Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:

The Winners



Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin Fiske Alex Moaveni: Alex Moaveni Jesse Erickson: Jesse Erickson

Dimitre Berberov: Dimitre Berberov

Kee Nam Suong: Kee Nam Suong

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Media Production

Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Secret War Blur for Netflix

FX Artist: Viktor Németh FX Artist: Szabolcs Illés FX Artist: Ádám Sipos

FX Artist: Vladimir Zhovna

Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins

Character: Alva

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

His Dark Materials

Episode: 8

BBC Studios

Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio Character: Iroek

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Avengers: Endgame

Weta Digital

Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Unruly Heroes

Magic Design Studios

Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi

Character: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC

Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger

Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics

Best Character Design – Feature

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Character Designer: Torsten Schrank

Character: All Characters

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego

Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Character Designer: Keiko Murayama

Character: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux

Best Music – Feature

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Composer: Dan Levy

Best Music – TV/Media

Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur for Netflix

Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns

Best Commercial

The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster

Nexus Studios

Best Special Production

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

DreamWorks Animation

Best Production Design – Feature

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Production Design: Szymon Biernaki

Production Design: Marcin Jakubowski

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Witness Blur for Netflix

Production Design: Alberto Mielgo

Best Short Subject

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best Student Film

The Fox & The Pigeon

Michelle Chua

Best VR

Bonfire

Baobab Studios

The Nominees

Best Feature

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

DreamWorks Animation

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Missing Link

Laika, LLC

Toy Story 4

Pixar Animation Studios

Best Indie Feature

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Okko’s Inn

Madhouse

Promare

Trigger, Xflag

Weathering With You

Toho Co., LTD. / Story Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ask the Storybots

Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle?

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Elena of Avalor

Episode: Changing of the Guard

Disney Television Animation

Let’s Go Luna!

Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris

Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Norman Picklestripes

Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door”

Factory

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

Episode: I am Amelia Earhart

Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Best TV/Media – Children

Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Carried Away

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Niko and the Sword of Light Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train

Titmouse, Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: “Evil League of Mutants”

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Episode: A Glorious End Part 1

DreamWorks Animation

The Tom and Jerry Show Episode: Calamari Jerry

Warner Bros. Animation

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Big Mouth

Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!

Netflix

BoJack Horseman

Episode: The Client

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Harley Quinn

Episode: So You Need a Crew

Warner Bros. Animation

Tuca & Bertie

Episode: The Jelly Lakes

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Undone

Episode: 2. The Hospital

Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

Best Direction – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots

Episode: How Do You Make Music?

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Director: Jeff Gill

DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys

Warner Bros. Animation

Director: Natalie Wetzig

Disney Mickey Mouse Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Rilakkuma & Kaoru Episode: Snowman Dwarf for Netflix

Director: Masahito Kobayashi

Ultraman

Episode: Episode 1

Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix

Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama

Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki

Best Direction – Feature

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Director: Jennifer Lee

Director: Chris Buck

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Director: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Director: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link

Laika, LLC

Director: Chris Butler

Weathering With You

Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego

Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park

Carole & Tuesday Episode: True Colors Bones for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Shinichiro Watanabe

Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sucker of Souls Blur for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Owen Sullivan

Snoopy in Space

Episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking

Apple

Storyboard Artist: Riccardo Durante

Zog

Episode: N/A

Magic Light Pictures

Storyboard Artist: Max Lang

Best Storyboarding – Feature

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Julien Bisaro

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link

Laika, LLC

Storyboard Artist: Julián Nariño

Missing Link

Laika, LLC

Storyboard Artist: Oliver Thomas

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Big City Greens

Episode: Green Christmas

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Voice Talent: Marieve Herington Character: Tilly

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday

20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin

Character: Bob

Steven Universe

Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie

Cartoon Network Studios

Cast: Sarah Stiles

Character: Spinel

Tigtone

Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead”

Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street

Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry

Character: Helpy

Tuca & Bertie

Episode: The Jelly Lakes

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Voice Actress: Ali Wong

Character: Bertie

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Abominable

DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio

Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor

Character: Jin

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Cast: Josh Gad

Character: Olaf

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix

Performer: Richard Horvitz

Character: InvaderZim

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Illumination

Cast: Jenny Slate

Character: Gidget

Toy Story 4

Pixar Animation Studios

Cast: Tony Hale

Character: Forky

Best Writing – TV/Media

Apple & Onion

Episode: Apple’s Short

Cartoon Network Studios

Writer: George Gendi

Writer: Michael Gendi

Writer: Deepak Sethi

Writer: Eric Acosta

Writer: Sean Szeles

BoJack Horseman

Episode: Feel-Good Story

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Writer: Alison Tafel

Pinky Malinky

Episode: Secret

Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix

Writer: Sheela Shrinivas

Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal

Writer: Rikke Asbjoern

Tuca & Bertie

Episode: The Jelly Lakes

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Writer: Shauna McGarry

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

Episode: I am Helen Keller

Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group

Writer: Meghan Read

Best Writing – Feature

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Writer: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

DreamWorks Animation

Writer: Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Writer: Jérémy Clapin

Writer: Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4

Pixar Animation Studios

Writer: Andrew Stanton

Writer: Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You

Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Story By: Makoto Shinkai

Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Big Hero 6: The Series

Episode: Prey Date

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominee: Dao Le

Nominee: Joe Molinari

Nominee: Charles T. Jones

Nominee: David Vasquez

DC Super Hero Girls

Episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting

Warner Bros. Animation

Nominee: Torien Blackwolf

Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Carried Away

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominee: Tony Molina

Green Eggs and Ham

Episode: Mouse

Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix

Nominee: Margaret Hou

Love, Death & Robots Episode: Alternate Histories Blur for Netflix

Nominee: Bo Juhl

Nominee: Stacy Auckland

Nominee: Valerian Zamel

Best Editorial – Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

DreamWorks Animation

Nominee: John K. Carr

Nominee: Mark Hester

Nominee: Mary Blee

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominee: Pablo García Revert

Missing Link

Laika, LLC

Nominee: Stephen Perkins

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Illumination

Nominee: Tiffany Hillkurtz

Toy Story 4

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominee: Axel Geddes

Nominee: Torbin Xan Bullock

Nominee: Greg Snyder