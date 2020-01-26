Annie Awards Winners List & Livestream (Updating Live)

Click to Skip Ad
Refresh for updates… ASIFA-Hollywood is handing out its 47th annual Annie Awards for animation tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood, and Deadline will be updating the 36 winners live as they are announced. You also can watch the action unfold with our livestream above.

The battle for tonight’s marquee Best Feature prize is among three mega-grossing studio sequels — Disney’s Frozen 2, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 — along with Laika’s Golden Globe-winning Missing Link and Netflix’s first original toon feature Klaus. Frozen 2 arrives with a leading eight nominations.

Just how will tonight’s awards factor into a certain trophy show happening in two weeks? Well, since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 13 of the 18 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and five of the past seven – went on to claim Oscar gold. That includes last year’s Annie and Oscar kingSpider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.

Up for are Best Indie Feature tonight are Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, I Lost My Body, Okko’s Inn, Promare and Weathering With You.

The show opened with a tribute to Who Framed Roger Rabbit animator Richard Williams, who died in August and to whom the ceremony was dedicated.

Here are the winners announced so far at the 47th Annie Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:

The Winners

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin Fiske Alex Moaveni: Alex Moaveni Jesse Erickson: Jesse Erickson
Dimitre Berberov: Dimitre Berberov
Kee Nam Suong: Kee Nam Suong

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Media Production
Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Secret War Blur for Netflix
FX Artist: Viktor Németh FX Artist: Szabolcs Illés FX Artist: Ádám Sipos
FX Artist: Vladimir Zhovna

Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins
Character: Alva

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
His Dark Materials
Episode: 8
BBC Studios
Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio Character: Iroek

Best Character Animation – Live Action
Avengers: Endgame
Weta Digital
Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo

Best Character Animation – Video Game
Unruly Heroes
Magic Design Studios
Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi
Character: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC
Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger
Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics

Best Character Design – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Character Designer: Torsten Schrank
Character: All Characters

Best Character Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Character Designer: Keiko Murayama
Character: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux

Best Music – Feature
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Composer: Dan Levy

Best Music – TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur for Netflix
Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns

Best Commercial
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster
Nexus Studios

Best Special Production
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
DreamWorks Animation

Best Production Design – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Production Design: Szymon Biernaki
Production Design: Marcin Jakubowski

Best Production Design – TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Witness Blur for Netflix
Production Design: Alberto Mielgo

Best Short Subject
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best Student Film
The Fox & The Pigeon
Michelle Chua

Best VR
Bonfire
Baobab Studios

The Nominees

Best Feature

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation

Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Missing Link
Laika, LLC

Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios

Best Indie Feature

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio

I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix

Okko’s Inn
Madhouse

Promare
Trigger, Xflag

Weathering With You
Toho Co., LTD. / Story Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ask the Storybots
Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Elena of Avalor
Episode: Changing of the Guard
Disney Television Animation

Let’s Go Luna!
Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris
Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Norman Picklestripes
Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door”
Factory

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Episode: I am Amelia Earhart
Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Best TV/Media – Children

Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carried Away
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Niko and the Sword of Light Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train
Titmouse, Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: “Evil League of Mutants”
Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Episode: A Glorious End Part 1
DreamWorks Animation

The Tom and Jerry Show Episode: Calamari Jerry
Warner Bros. Animation

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Big Mouth
Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!
Netflix

BoJack Horseman
Episode: The Client
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Harley Quinn
Episode: So You Need a Crew
Warner Bros. Animation

Tuca & Bertie
Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Undone
Episode: 2. The Hospital
Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

Best Direction – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots
Episode: How Do You Make Music?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Director: Jeff Gill

DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys
Warner Bros. Animation
Director: Natalie Wetzig

Disney Mickey Mouse Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Rilakkuma & Kaoru Episode: Snowman Dwarf for Netflix
Director: Masahito Kobayashi

Ultraman
Episode: Episode 1
Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix
Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama
Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki

Best Direction – Feature

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Director: Jennifer Lee
Director: Chris Buck

I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Director: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Director: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link
Laika, LLC
Director: Chris Butler

Weathering With You
Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Director: Makoto Shinkai

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego
Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park

Carole & Tuesday Episode: True Colors Bones for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Shinichiro Watanabe

Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sucker of Souls Blur for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Owen Sullivan

Snoopy in Space
Episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking
Apple
Storyboard Artist: Riccardo Durante

Zog
Episode: N/A
Magic Light Pictures
Storyboard Artist: Max Lang

Best Storyboarding – Feature

I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Julien Bisaro

I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link
Laika, LLC
Storyboard Artist: Julián Nariño

Missing Link
Laika, LLC
Storyboard Artist: Oliver Thomas

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Big City Greens
Episode: Green Christmas
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Voice Talent: Marieve Herington Character: Tilly

Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday
20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment
Cast: H. Jon Benjamin
Character: Bob

Steven Universe
Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie
Cartoon Network Studios
Cast: Sarah Stiles
Character: Spinel

Tigtone
Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead”
Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street
Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry
Character: Helpy

Tuca & Bertie
Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Voice Actress: Ali Wong
Character: Bertie

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Abominable
DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor
Character: Jin

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Cast: Josh Gad
Character: Olaf

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Performer: Richard Horvitz
Character: InvaderZim

The Secret Life of Pets 2
Illumination
Cast: Jenny Slate
Character: Gidget

Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Cast: Tony Hale
Character: Forky

Best Writing – TV/Media

Apple & Onion
Episode: Apple’s Short
Cartoon Network Studios
Writer: George Gendi
Writer: Michael Gendi
Writer: Deepak Sethi
Writer: Eric Acosta
Writer: Sean Szeles

BoJack Horseman
Episode: Feel-Good Story
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Writer: Alison Tafel

Pinky Malinky
Episode: Secret
Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Writer: Sheela Shrinivas
Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal
Writer: Rikke Asbjoern

Tuca & Bertie
Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Writer: Shauna McGarry

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Episode: I am Helen Keller
Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group
Writer: Meghan Read

Best Writing – Feature

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Writer: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Writer: Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Writer: Jérémy Clapin
Writer: Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Writer: Andrew Stanton
Writer: Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You
Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Story By: Makoto Shinkai
Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Big Hero 6: The Series
Episode: Prey Date
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominee: Dao Le
Nominee: Joe Molinari
Nominee: Charles T. Jones
Nominee: David Vasquez

DC Super Hero Girls
Episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting
Warner Bros. Animation
Nominee: Torien Blackwolf

Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carried Away
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominee: Tony Molina

Green Eggs and Ham
Episode: Mouse
Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix
Nominee: Margaret Hou

Love, Death & Robots Episode: Alternate Histories Blur for Netflix
Nominee: Bo Juhl
Nominee: Stacy Auckland
Nominee: Valerian Zamel

Best Editorial – Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Nominee: John K. Carr
Nominee: Mark Hester
Nominee: Mary Blee

Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominee: Pablo García Revert

Missing Link
Laika, LLC
Nominee: Stephen Perkins

The Secret Life of Pets 2
Illumination
Nominee: Tiffany Hillkurtz

Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominee: Axel Geddes
Nominee: Torbin Xan Bullock
Nominee: Greg Snyder

