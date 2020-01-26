Annie Awards Winners List & Livestream (Updating Live)

Refresh for updates… ASIFA-Hollywood is handing out its 47th annual Annie Awards for animation tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood, and Deadline will be updating the 36 winners live as they are announced. You also can watch the action unfold with our livestream above.
The battle for tonight’s marquee Best Feature prize is among three mega-grossing studio sequels — Disney’s Frozen 2, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 — along with Laika’s Golden Globe-winning Missing Link and Netflix’s first original toon feature Klaus. Frozen 2 arrives with a leading eight nominations.
Just how will tonight’s awards factor into a certain trophy show happening in two weeks? Well, since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 13 of the 18 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and five of the past seven – went on to claim Oscar gold. That includes last year’s Annie and Oscar king, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.
Up for are Best Indie Feature tonight are Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, I Lost My Body, Okko’s Inn, Promare and Weathering With You.
The show opened with a tribute to Who Framed Roger Rabbit animator Richard Williams, who died in August and to whom the ceremony was dedicated.
Here are the winners announced so far at the 47th Annie Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:
The Winners
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin Fiske Alex Moaveni: Alex Moaveni Jesse Erickson: Jesse Erickson
Dimitre Berberov: Dimitre Berberov
Kee Nam Suong: Kee Nam Suong
Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Media Production
Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Secret War Blur for Netflix
FX Artist: Viktor Németh FX Artist: Szabolcs Illés FX Artist: Ádám Sipos
FX Artist: Vladimir Zhovna
Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins
Character: Alva
Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
His Dark Materials
Episode: 8
BBC Studios
Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio Character: Iroek
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Avengers: Endgame
Weta Digital
Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Unruly Heroes
Magic Design Studios
Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi
Character: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC
Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger
Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics
Best Character Design – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Character Designer: Torsten Schrank
Character: All Characters
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Character Designer: Keiko Murayama
Character: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux
Best Music – Feature
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Composer: Dan Levy
Best Music – TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur for Netflix
Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns
Best Commercial
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster
Nexus Studios
Best Special Production
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
DreamWorks Animation
Best Production Design – Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Production Design: Szymon Biernaki
Production Design: Marcin Jakubowski
Best Production Design – TV/Media
Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Witness Blur for Netflix
Production Design: Alberto Mielgo
Best Short Subject
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs
Best Student Film
The Fox & The Pigeon
Michelle Chua
Best VR
Bonfire
Baobab Studios
The Nominees
Best Feature
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link
Laika, LLC
Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Best Indie Feature
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Okko’s Inn
Madhouse
Promare
Trigger, Xflag
Weathering With You
Toho Co., LTD. / Story Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ask the Storybots
Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Episode: Changing of the Guard
Disney Television Animation
Let’s Go Luna!
Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris
Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Norman Picklestripes
Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door”
Factory
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Episode: I am Amelia Earhart
Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Best TV/Media – Children
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carried Away
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Niko and the Sword of Light Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train
Titmouse, Amazon Studios
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: “Evil League of Mutants”
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Episode: A Glorious End Part 1
DreamWorks Animation
The Tom and Jerry Show Episode: Calamari Jerry
Warner Bros. Animation
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Big Mouth
Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!
Netflix
BoJack Horseman
Episode: The Client
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Harley Quinn
Episode: So You Need a Crew
Warner Bros. Animation
Tuca & Bertie
Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Undone
Episode: 2. The Hospital
Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
Best Direction – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots
Episode: How Do You Make Music?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Director: Jeff Gill
DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys
Warner Bros. Animation
Director: Natalie Wetzig
Disney Mickey Mouse Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Rilakkuma & Kaoru Episode: Snowman Dwarf for Netflix
Director: Masahito Kobayashi
Ultraman
Episode: Episode 1
Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix
Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama
Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki
Best Direction – Feature
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Director: Jennifer Lee
Director: Chris Buck
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Director: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Director: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link
Laika, LLC
Director: Chris Butler
Weathering With You
Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Director: Makoto Shinkai
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park
Carole & Tuesday Episode: True Colors Bones for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Shinichiro Watanabe
Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sucker of Souls Blur for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Owen Sullivan
Snoopy in Space
Episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking
Apple
Storyboard Artist: Riccardo Durante
Zog
Episode: N/A
Magic Light Pictures
Storyboard Artist: Max Lang
Best Storyboarding – Feature
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Julien Bisaro
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link
Laika, LLC
Storyboard Artist: Julián Nariño
Missing Link
Laika, LLC
Storyboard Artist: Oliver Thomas
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Big City Greens
Episode: Green Christmas
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Voice Talent: Marieve Herington Character: Tilly
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday
20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment
Cast: H. Jon Benjamin
Character: Bob
Steven Universe
Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie
Cartoon Network Studios
Cast: Sarah Stiles
Character: Spinel
Tigtone
Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead”
Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street
Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry
Character: Helpy
Tuca & Bertie
Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Voice Actress: Ali Wong
Character: Bertie
Best Voice Acting – Feature
Abominable
DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor
Character: Jin
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Cast: Josh Gad
Character: Olaf
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Performer: Richard Horvitz
Character: InvaderZim
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Illumination
Cast: Jenny Slate
Character: Gidget
Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Cast: Tony Hale
Character: Forky
Best Writing – TV/Media
Apple & Onion
Episode: Apple’s Short
Cartoon Network Studios
Writer: George Gendi
Writer: Michael Gendi
Writer: Deepak Sethi
Writer: Eric Acosta
Writer: Sean Szeles
BoJack Horseman
Episode: Feel-Good Story
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Writer: Alison Tafel
Pinky Malinky
Episode: Secret
Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Writer: Sheela Shrinivas
Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal
Writer: Rikke Asbjoern
Tuca & Bertie
Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Writer: Shauna McGarry
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Episode: I am Helen Keller
Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group
Writer: Meghan Read
Best Writing – Feature
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Writer: Jennifer Lee
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Writer: Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Writer: Jérémy Clapin
Writer: Guillaume Laurant
Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Writer: Andrew Stanton
Writer: Stephany Folsom
Weathering With You
Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Story By: Makoto Shinkai
Writer: Makoto Shinkai
Best Editorial – TV/Media
Big Hero 6: The Series
Episode: Prey Date
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominee: Dao Le
Nominee: Joe Molinari
Nominee: Charles T. Jones
Nominee: David Vasquez
DC Super Hero Girls
Episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting
Warner Bros. Animation
Nominee: Torien Blackwolf
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carried Away
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominee: Tony Molina
Green Eggs and Ham
Episode: Mouse
Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix
Nominee: Margaret Hou
Love, Death & Robots Episode: Alternate Histories Blur for Netflix
Nominee: Bo Juhl
Nominee: Stacy Auckland
Nominee: Valerian Zamel
Best Editorial – Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Nominee: John K. Carr
Nominee: Mark Hester
Nominee: Mary Blee
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominee: Pablo García Revert
Missing Link
Laika, LLC
Nominee: Stephen Perkins
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Illumination
Nominee: Tiffany Hillkurtz
Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominee: Axel Geddes
Nominee: Torbin Xan Bullock
Nominee: Greg Snyder
