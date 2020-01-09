Anita Hill Appears In Video Urging Hollywood To Take Survey On Harassment, Abuse And Discrimination

Anita Hill is appearing in a public service announcement urging entertainment industry workers to take part in a survey to gauge the extent of harassment, abuse and discrimination in the workplace. Watch it above.

The survey, which was launched in November, was originally supposed to last only four weeks, but has been extended through the awards season to make sure as many take part as possible.

The survey is being conducted by the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality, which Hill chairs. The commission is distributing the PSA to its many partner organizations, which include the major studios, networks, talent agencies, record labels, unions and guilds, as well as the film and TV academies.

“The powerful Me Too movement launched over two years ago, and there is still much work to be done,” Hill says in the 40-second video. “Join the thousands of people who have already taken the Hollywood Commission survey. The information we gather is anonymous and will be used to develop best practices and policies that we hope will become the standard throughout the entertainment industry. The survey will take you a few minutes to complete, and the impact you will have by joining with others is immeasurable. Now is the time to be a part of creating the workplace that all of us deserve. Thank you.”

You can read and respond to the survey here.

Hollywood’s Guilds And Academies Urging Members to Take Anita Hill-Led Commission’s Survey

According to the commission, which was formed in December 2017 in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the survey aims to:

• Establish a baseline regarding the current culture of the entertainment industry, against which the Hollywood commission can measure and evaluate future program effectiveness.

• Understand the nature and extent of misconduct, why it is so pervasive and for decades been accepted.

• Identify systemic problems that create and support power abuses, and prevent and/or discourage workers from raising concerns.

• Identify any gaps in access to representation, advocates, systems, and support.

About 10,000 people have taken the survey so far.