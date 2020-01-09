‘It’ Franchise Director Andy Muschietti In Early Talks To Helm ‘The Howling’ Reboot For Netflix

Deadline has confirmed from multiple sources that It filmmaker Andy Muschietti has been in early talks to direct a remake of The Howling for Netflix. I hear that this project is very much in the nascent stage, with the streamer yet to clear the chain of title on the IP rights. No deals have been signed, but Muschietti’s sister Barbara would produce.

REX/Shutterstock

It’s not a shocker to hear that Muschietti was in talks to make the movie: He expressed his desire to remake The Howling during the San Diego Comic-Con panel for It: Chapter Two in July. “If you remade The Howling, that would be rad,” It Chapter Two star Bill Hader told Muschietti at the time.

The Howling made close to $18M at the domestic box office in 1981 and starred Dee Wallace, Patrick Macnee, Dennis Dugan and John Carradine. The Joe Dante movie follows a television newswoman who is sent to a remote mountain resort whose residents might not be what they seem — all after she has a bizarre encounter with a serial killer.

Muschietti’s It movies from New Line combined to make $1.17 billion worldwide.

Collider first had the news today of the early talks.