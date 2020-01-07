André Braugher Joins Debra Messing In Broadway’s Upcoming ‘Birthday Candles’

André Braugher has been cast opposite the previously announced Debra Messing in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s upcoming Broadway production of Noah Haidle’s play Birthday Candles.

Also newly announced for the production Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) in his Broadway debut, Crystal Finn (The Tick), Susannah Flood (Roundabout’s The Cherry Orchard) and Christopher Livingston (Mindhunter, Broadway’s The Great Society).

Directed by Vivienne Benesch, the New York premiere of Birthday Candles begins previews on Thursday, April 2 at the American Airlines Theatre, with an official opening on Tuesday, April 21. The limited engagement runs through Sunday, June 21.

Braugher, currently co-starring alongside Andy Samberg in Brooklyn Nine- Nine, will be making his Broadway debut. He has won two Emmy Awards, for FX’s Thief and his breakthrough role on NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street.

The play follows a woman named Ernestine (played by Will & Grace‘s Messing) over the course of her long life, from age 17 through 101.