Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman’s ‘Making It’ Renewed For Season 3 By NBC

NBC has picked up a third season of its Amy Poehler-Nick Offerman DIY competition series Making It. The renewal was announced Saturday during NBC’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, CA.

Season 2 of the hit crafts-making series, hosted by Poehler and Offerman, drew solid ratings, averaging a 0.7 and 2.6 million viewers overall in Live+7. With delayed viewing, the December 2 season premiere rose to a 1.2 in 18-49 and 4.4 million viewers. A total of 20 million viewers watched at least a portion of Season 2 on digital and linear platforms. The show also delivered strong numbers among high-income and high-education viewers, indexing at a 123 among 18-49 in homes with $100K+ incomes (with 100 representing an average concentration of those homes) and a 126 among adults 18-49 with four or more years of college.

In the competition, eight talented “Makers” from across the country are given a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Parks and Recreation alums Poehler and Offerman and expert judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. In Season 2, the Maker took fans on a journey ranging from office makeovers to three-dimensional holiday creations, working with mediums from food to felt, and no shortage of electricity.



Making It, from Universal Television Alternative Studio, is executive produced by Poehler, Offerman, Nicolle Yaron, Kate Arend, Dave Becky and Pip Wells. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.