Amy Doyle Exits As General Manager Of MTV, VH1, CMT & Logo

The executive restructuring within the new Entertainment & Youth cable division of VicaomCBS continues. Amy Doyle, a 20-year MTV Networks veteran, is stepping down from her post as EVP and general manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. She will stay through the spring to help with the transition.

Doyle’s exit from the company was just announced internally by Chris McCarthy, President, Entertainment & Youth Brands, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks, to whom Doyle reports. The recently formed Entertainment & Youth Group, run by McCarthy, encompasses MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, VH1, Pop, CMT, TV Land, Logo and their respective content studios.

Doyle is not expected to be replaced, with her duties assumed by senior executives in the division.

“Amy has always been an advocate for female voices – both in front of and behind the camera, and on every one of our floors,” McCarthy said in his memo. “She is a trusted and talented colleague, a valued confidant and advisor and, most importantly, my great friend.”

Doyle added GM responsibilities in 2017. Before that, she served as EVP for VH1 & Logo. She oversees Live Programming, Tentpole Events and Specials, Network Talent Development and Celebrity Relations. In addition, she has served as point person for the VH1 Save The Music Foundatio

As ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth division continues to grow — most recently adding Pop TV to the portfolio, it also has been realigning the executive team across the brands. Last week, McCarthy promoted Comedy Central Co-head of Original Content Sarah Babineau, as well as President of Development and Production for Paramount Network and TV Land Keith Cox, while Comedy Central’s Co-Head of Original Content Jonas Larsen stepped down.

Here is McCarthy’s memo about Doyle’s pending departure:

Dear Colleagues,

After 20 years as part of our great brands, Amy has decided to step away from her role as General Manager for MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. During her long and successful tenure, she will leave a legacy of building incredible teams, championing talent and creating some of the most memorable moments in pop-culture history.

The list of entertaining and culturally relevant events and shows Amy helped to bring to life is as large and diverse as her taste in music. From the reinvention of the Movie & TV Awards, to so many unforgettable VMAs, Woodies, Trailblazers, Divas, Hip Hop Honors and many more.

Amy was instrumental in helping pave the way for artists to make their mark on one of our stages – including Beyoncé, Adele, Camila Cabello, P!nk, Queen Latifah, Florence and the Machine, Tiffany Haddish, Rebel Wilson and Chelsea Handler to name just a few. If you can’t tell from that list, Amy has always been an advocate for female voices – both in front of and behind the camera, and on every one of our floors.

With Amy, creativity, culture and compassion always come first. She is a huge champion of our brands, our social impact work and each of you – she has helped shape the heart and soul of the company and for that we thank her dearly. Not to mention the fact that she’s smart, funny, warm and a great leader. You have to look no further for proof of her special talent, than the team she put together and the leaders she leaves behind.

While doing all of this, she also made time to personally give back, serving on the Board of the All Stars Project and VH1’s Save the Music Foundation where she was co-chair. During Amy’s oversight, Save The Music partnered with artists, brands and educators to start music programs at over 250 public schools – including our first-ever music technology grants – impacting thousands of students nationwide. She has also been honored by many nonprofit organizations including the UJA and the ACLU.

Finally, as much as I respect Amy as a leader, I equally admire her as a friend. She’s not just there for the good times, she’s been there for the tough ones too. I’m not going to lie; this is a hard one for me. Amy and I have been working side by side for most of those 20 years. She is a trusted and talented colleague, a valued confidant and advisor and, most importantly, my great friend.

I will miss her dearly as I know you will too.

The good news for all of us is that she’ll be here through the spring to help me with the transition.

Please join me in thanking Amy for everything she has done and wishing her the very best in her next chapter.

-Chris