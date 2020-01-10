Amy Adams’ Bond Group Teams With eOne To Adapt Robert Beatty’s Fantasy Thriller ‘Willa Of The Wood’ For TV

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Adams’ Bond Group and eOne are to produce a television adaptation of Robert Beatty’s fantasy thriller Willa of the Wood.

The YA project is the latest development for Adams’ nascent company Bond Group Entertainment, which the Arrival and Vice star established with her manager Stacy O’Neil. It also sees Adams reunite with eOne, with whom she worked with on Sharp Objects, the HBO thriller based on the book by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn.

Willa of the Wood is set in a dark, mysterious forest where its ancient inhabitants, known as the Faeran, don’t trust the destructive, tree-cutting humans. Willa, the clan’s best forager and thief, has been taught to avoid humans at all costs. As Willa’s adventures offer her insight about mankind, she becomes a bridge between two competing worlds, but soon encounters conflict from all sides.

The two companies are to adapt Willa of the Wood, which was published by Disney-Hyperion in July 2018 and is the first book in a multi-book series, as a television series. eOne will serve as the studio.

Beatty, who is also behind the best-selling Serafina Series, will exec produce. Adams, Kathleen Clifford, Eddie Adams and Stacy O’Neil will produce for Bond Group, while Amanda Bowman Gerisch and Kristen Barnett will oversee for eOne.

It is the latest high-profile project for Bond Group Entertainment, which is also working with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures to develop an adaptation of Claire Lombardo’s The Most Fun We Ever Had, for HBO, where Bond Group has a first-look deal.

It is also the latest YA project for eOne, which recently partnered with Drew Barrymore and her Flower Films on adaptations of Howard Wallace, PI and The Lost Girl. It comes after Hasbro completed the acquisition of eOne at the end of last year in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.8B in U.S. dollars.

Bond Group Entertainment is represented by WME, attorney Jason Sloane and Harris Hartman and Narrative PR. Beatty is represented by Gail Hochman at Brandt & Hochman and Brooke Ehrlich at Anonymous Content.