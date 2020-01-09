Sarah Paulson is coming back for American Horror Story season 10.

“I did ask Ryan if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said ‘yes’ you could say. So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story.

Paulson didn’t have details on who she would play, or season 10’s theme. And will she be a series regular? “I should hope so,” she responded.

And the next three seasons that are committed to FX, can we expect Paulson beyond season 10?

“God willing” said the Emmy-winning actress.

Paulson sat out on American Horror Story: 1984 as she was busy with Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Ratched as well as FX’s Mrs. America limited series.

She’s currently prepping to play Linda Tripp in American Crime Story: Impeachment. Tripp was the woman who exposed her work associate Monica Lewinsky and opened the world’s eyes to the intern’s sex scandal with former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

“We had a prosthetic meeting yesterday in terms of what pieces I will wear, which was very scary and exciting. I tried on a pair of teeth. We talked about wearing contacts versus not wearing contacts as her eyes were blue. My eyes are very dark brown. It’s hard to get that non-Wolverine effect of a sort of superhero eye. It’s debatable. Olivia Coleman didn’t wear contacts wearing the Queen. We don’t know how far we’ll go yet. I have begun to eat some food. I have committed to begin my portion of doing that. It’s not just about allowing the costume to do everything, but to do what I can physically to try to evoke who she was at the time,” says Paulson.

Paulson, natch, has already met Lewinsky who is a producer on the series. “Having Monica around, further implements the feeling and the need to get it as accurately told as possible.”

In regards to going through those taped phone calls between Tripp and Lewinsky, she preferred to stay mum on her takeaway.

“The more you know about my more personal feelings about it, the more challenging it’s going to allow you guys to watch it in a way that is open and available and my personal stake is left out of it. I’m just trying my best to honor the character to tell this story. Not to do necessarily right by Linda, although, of course I want to do it. Given some of her actions in this story, what’s most important to me is that I get it right so that the whole story can be told as accurately and wholesomely as possible.”