FX is staying scary by renewing American Horror Story for a further three seasons.

This is on top of season ten of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk-created anthology series, which is set to air later this year.

The Disney-owned cable network has ordered installments 11, 12 and 13 of the series from 20th Century Fox Television. The deal was announced by John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions at the Winter TCA press tour.

This follows American Horror Story: 1984, the ninth season, which concluded in November, that was heavily influenced by slasher films such as Halloween and Friday The 13th.

Each season has explored a different horror theme and setting, ranging from a haunted house, insane asylum, witches coven, travelling freak show, to a hotel with a dark and murderous history. Murphy and Falchuk have not yet divulged the theme or setting for season ten but in an interview with Deadline last year, Murphy teased a few ideas. He admitted that he was keen to bring back some “fan-favourite” actors and admitted flirting with aliens and space. “I think that at the heart of it, it’s always about Americana,” he added.

Over its nine season run, the series has been nominated for 95 Emmy Awards and won 16.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” said Landgraf. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

