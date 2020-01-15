‘American Dad!’ Renewed For Two More Seasons On TBS

American Dad! is going to be around awhile longer. TBS has ordered two more seasons of Seth MacFarlane’s top-rated adult animated comedy, which will mark its milestone 300th episode this year. The renewal was announced Wednesday during Turner’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

A consistent, solid ratings performer, American Dad!, from 20th Century Fox TV, ranks as a top 5 cable comedy, with the current season reaching an audience of nearly 18 million viewers across all TBS platforms, according to Nielsen.

Co-created by MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily – and knows just how to push her father’s buttons. Hayley’s brother is the geeky-yet-confident Steve (Scott Grimes), a kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex.

The Smith family is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

Weitzman and Brian Boyle serve as co-showrunners.

“American Dad! has achieved an incredible milestone,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. “Matt and Brian are brilliant writers who consistently overdeliver on big comedy and even bigger absurdity. We look forward to continuing the momentum by giving

devoted fans two more seasons of the Smith family.”

“TBS has been a spectacular partner to us on this hilarious series, and we’re thrilled the partnership will continue,” said Marci Proietto, Executive Vice President 20th Century Fox Television Animation. “It’s a win for the show and most of all a win for the millions of fans who

love it as much as we do.”

Remarked Weitzman, “After these next two seasons, we will have over 300 episodes. Thus proving that whatever American Dad! lacks in quality, we make up for in quantity.”

Added Boyle, “So turnt up to be picked up for two years! Making the show for TBS has been a dream because they are easily satisfied with the best!”