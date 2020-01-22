‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’: Richard Shepard To Direct & Executive Produce Ryan Murphy’s FX Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning director Richard Shepard is set to direct and executive produce American Crime Story: Impeachment, Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX limited series about the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.

The third season of American Crime Story will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Beanie Feldstein will star as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge. It will premiere in late 2020 or early 2021.

Sarah Burgess is writing and will serve as EP with Shepard, Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing.

The veteran helmer has directed nine television pilots that have gone to series, including Criminal Minds, Ugly Betty, for which he won an Emmy, Rosewood, Salem, Sweetbitter, and NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist starring Jane Levy. Shepard also directed 12 episodes of the Golden Globe Award-winning HBO series Girls, including the controversial “American Bitch” episode, for which Matthew Rhys received an Emmy nomination.

This marks Shepard’s first collaboration with Ryan Murphy & Co. The previous two installments of the popular American Crime Story franchise earned four directing Emmy nominations for Murphy (two), Anthony Hemingway and John Singleton and a win for Murphy in 2018. Both seasons also won the Emmy for best limited series.

Shepard’s feature films as writer/director include the 2018 horror film The Perfection, starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning for Netflix; the black comedy Dom Hemingway, starring Jude Law and Richard E. Grant for Fox Searchlight; and the Golden Globe-nominated The Matador, starring Pierce Brosnan and Greg Kinnear.

His short film Tokyo Project starring Elisabeth Moss premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival and was bought by HBO. His Emmy-nominated documentary I Knew It Was You: Rediscovering John Cazale, also aired on HBO.

Shepard is repped by CAA, 3Arts, and attorneys Alan Wertheimer, Karl Austen and Kimberly Jamie.