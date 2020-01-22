‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’: Billy Eichner To Play Matt Drudge

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Emmy nominee and American Horror Story alum Billy Eichner is joining FX’s Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal limited series American Crime Story: Impeachment in the role of famed journalist and Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge. It was the Drudge Report that first broke news of the White House affair on Jan. 17, 1998, then reporting that Newsweek editors were sitting on a story by investigative reporter Michael Isikoff.

Eichner joins Beanie Feldstein who is playing Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Clinton, Sarah Paulson who is already prepping to play Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. The limited series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Sarah Burgess is writing and serving as EP with Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are also producing. The series is expected to start filming on March 21 per FX boss John Landgraf as Murphy is currently directing the Netflix musical movie Prom. It’s still undetermined whether Impeachment will air prior to Election Day this year due to production being pushed because of Murphy’s busy schedule.

The multi-faceted Eichner broke out with his viral Funny or Die online series Billy on the Street, in which he runs through the streets of New York City asking hysterical questions to strangers with a celebrity in tow. His guest have included David Letterman, Emma Stone, Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama, among many others. The series garnered over 50 million views online and was nominated for three Emmys.

Eichner quickly segued to TV and film, starring in seasons 7 (Cult) and 8 (Apocalypse) of Murphy’s American Horror Story. Other TV credits include Hulu’s Difficult People, Netflix’s Friends From College and the voice of Mr. Ambrose on FOX’s animated comedy Bob’s Burgers. On the big screen, Eichner recently starred in Disney’s $1.65 billion-grossing The Lion King as Timon. He also starred in Neighbors 2: Sorority Uprising and The Angry Birds Movie. Eichner also starred opposite Bill Hader, Anna Kendrick and Shirley MacLaine in the Disney+ Christmas feature Noelle. He currently co-wrote and will headline Universal’s Untitled Romantic Comedy which is being directed, co-written and co-produced by Neighbors director Nick Stoller, and also produced by Judd Apatow. The film centers around two men who have commitment problems and are attempting a relationship.

