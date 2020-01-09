It was originally announced that FX’s American Crime Story: Impeachment would air before Tuesday, November 3, Election Day, which caused some backlash.

Today, FX Networks chairman John Landgraf said at the TCA winter press tour that “we won’t make it by September. We can’t start (production) until March 21 of this year and we won’t physically be done until October. So it’s a long production.” In total, it’s TBD as of right now.

Landgraf didn’t specifically say that FX would miss an airdate prior to Election Day.

Landgraf said Impeachment missing an airdate prior to Election Day doesn’t stem from the backlash following the announcement, “but Ryan (Murphy’s) scheduling. It’s really his availability and the timing of the production.”

Ryan Murphy told us back in the fall that Impeachment would have a spring start due to his work on the Netflix musical Prom with Meryl Streep. Also, Murphy told us Sarah Paulson would be taking a couple of months off for her transformation as Monica Lewinsky-Clinton scandal informant Linda Tripp.

The third season of American Crime Story will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Beanie Feldstein will star as Lewinksy, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. Sarah Burgess is writing and will serve as EP with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing.