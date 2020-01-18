AMC Networks Chief On Future Of ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ & ‘State Of The Union’

Two of AMC Networks’ most offbeat hits are musical comedy Sherman’s Showcase and short-form series State of the Union.

The group is now looking at the future of both shows. State of the Union aired on SundanceTV and Sherman’s Showcase airs on IFC.

The good news for the latter is that the company is set to give it a bigger slot on AMC when it comes back for an hour-long Black History Month Spectacular special this summer. The special was announced at AMC Network’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour but Deadline understands that it will air on both AMC and IFC.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios told Deadline that it will consider a second season of the show, which was created by and starrs former Late Night with Jimmy Fallon writers Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, after the special airs.

“I’m really excited to see how it does on AMC, I think they deserve to be put in front of bigger audiences. It’s cool, I love brands like BBC America and IFC incubating and giving birth to these really original ideas and then migrating them [to AMC] and see what happens,” she said.

The special will feature more sketches, A-list guest stars, and original hit, award-winning songs, according to IFC.

Separately, the company hopes that Nick Hornby will return to State of the Union, which aired as ten-minute episodes. The show, which is produced by The King’s Speech producer See-Saw Films, starred Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd as a couple in the midst of marital counselling. Directed by Stephen Frears, it follows Louise and Tom, who meet in a pub immediately before their weekly marital therapy session. Each episode pieces together how their lives were, what drew them together, and what has started to pull them apart.

Barnett said, “We love it and we’d make it. It’s Nick’s thing, it’s quintessentially Nick. The way he writes about men and women is just genius. I have no [idea] whether he’d do it. He’s publicly said that because it’s about unhappy couples, there’s endless iterations of this thing, I sense that creatively he’s quite intrigued by it, so I hope so.”