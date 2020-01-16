AMC has unveiled a slew of developments including scripted projects from Katie Couric, The Report’s Scott Z. Burns, Broad City’s Ilana Glazer and Owen and Stephen King.

The majority of the projects are being developed for its networks but there are also projects set up for AMC Studios to sell to third party broadcasters and digital platforms.

The well-stocked development pipeline was announced at the Winter TCA Press Tour.

AMC Networks Entertainment Group is developing More As This Story Develops from Katie Couric and Wendy Walker, National Anthem from Scott Z. Burns and Mark Johnson, an adaptation of Owen and Stephen King’s novel Sleeping Beauties, Bunny from Megan Mostyn Brown, Pantheon from Craig Silverstein, Nigeria 2099 from Ahmadu Garba and Silverbird from Scott Gold.

More As This Story Develops is inspired by the friendship between Couric and Walker, two young women begin their careers in broadcast news in the ‘80s.

National Anthem, with music and lyrics from The Hold Steady and music from T Bone Burnett, is a musical dramedy following the Nordstrom Family who, after falling down the ladder of American life, need to figure out what actually makes life worth living.

Sleeping Beauties, which is exec produced by the Kings and Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23, is set in a small Appalachian town, there’s a strange mystical occurrence that causes all the women to fall asleep, leaving the men to try and rescue them. But do the women want to be rescued?

Mostyn Brown’s Bunny is based on the novel by Mona Awad and follows a lonely student, who is drawn into a mysterious clique of girls called The Bunnies and begins to partake in their strange off-campus ritual – conjuring boys from rabbits, where the good ones stay as romantic partners and the bad ones are mercilessly axed.

Pantheon is a one-hour animated drama series written by Turn’s Silverstein and based on short stories by sci-fi writer Ken Liu Titmouse will serve as the animation production company and is also producing a 10-minute animated short. It is set in a world where uploaded consciousness is not just science fiction, a young woman begins receiving messages from an unknown number that claims to be her deceased father. Trying to uncover the truth, she stumbles upon a larger conspiracy involving the singularity.

Nigeria 2099 from The Sinner’s Garba, who write and Mo Abudu and Heidi Uys of Nigeria’s EbonyLife TV will executive produce, is set in a futuristic world and tells the story of Sgt. Charles Opkara, a local police officer in a poor district of Lagos. Assigned to protect a visiting American businessman staking out his district, Sgt. Charles begins to unravel a global conspiracy over depleting resources.

Finally, Silverbird from Shooter’s Gold, who will write and exec produce with Harriet Gavshon and Tim Greene of South Africa’s Quizzical Pictures as executive producers, follows an Army veteran who needs to disappear in a hurry falls in with a ragtag collective of mercenaries on their way to Africa with a dangerous and unusual mission: to protect the most iconic animals on earth by entering into armed conflict with poachers. The drama follows the superhighways of wildlife trafficking, a $10B-per-year, global enterprise of kingpins, corrupt governments and criminal syndicates, all of them determined to cling to power and money at any cost.

Elsewhere, AMC Studios is also working on a raft of projects that it intends to sell.

The Sparrow is based on Mary Doria Russell’s sci-fi novel, with Chernobyl director Johan Renck as director and exec producer alongside Breaking Bad producer Mark Johnson. It is set in the near future, when humans on Earth receive their first evidence of intelligent extraterrestrial life when a radio telescope picks up a strange signal, sounding like exquisite music, from a distant planet that will come to be known as Rakhat. While United Nations diplomats endlessly debate a possible expedition, the Jesuit leadership quietly organizes an eight-person scientific mission of its own, comprised of a variety of disciplines and backgrounds. What they find is a world so far beyond comprehension that it will lead them to challenge the very notions of humanity and faith itself.

Fates and Furies, which is based on Lauren Groff’s novel, is written and produced by Eliza Clark (Y The Last Man) and Zack Whedon (Come and Find Me). It is an examination of a marriage and creative partnership, Fates and Furies explores two perspectives of a marriage, from the husband and the wife, and the truths and secrets that evolve over 24 years.

I Run Hot is from Ilana Glazer, who will direct and exec produce, with her Broad City co-star Eliot Glazer, who will write, exec produce and is attached to star. The show follows the unlikely friendship between Eliot, a gay curmudgeon who never quite fit in with the community, and Colton, a famous #instagay who can’t help but exemplify it.

Finally, Work It Out is from exec producer and writer Becca Gleason (Summer ’03) with Anna Camp attached to star and exec produce alongside Search Party co-creator Michael Showalter. Jordana Mollick (The Good Time Girls) of Semi-Formal Productions will also exec produce the series, which is set in 1994 in Myrtle Beach. It follows Kayla Tate, a long-time Jane Fonda devotee and aspiring aerobics superstar, who will do whatever it takes to establish her workout empire in the darkly comedic half-hour.

“We’re looking for highly original visions and voices as we think about how AMC Networks evolves. The projects in development both on the Entertainment Group side and at AMC Studios all embrace people with singular and surprising points of view,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We will prioritize creative risk-taking that doesn’t rely on the shock and awe of sheer size, but instead delivers the surprise and delight of brilliant storytelling in our quest to stand out with human-scaled brands in this dynamic and changing content environment. There is so much phenomenal talent to discover and so many new, different, electric stories to be told.”