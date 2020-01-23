‘Ambitions’ Canceled After One Season On OWN

UPDATED with OWN statement: Ambitions will not return for a second season on OWN. Robin Givens, who stars as Stephanie Carlisle Lancaster on the series, revealed the news on Instagram.

“Found out last week #Ambitions wouldn’t be returning for a second season ….,” Givens wrote in a post preceded by a sad emoji.

OWN confirmed the cancellation.

“We’re thankful to Will Packer, Jamey Giddens and the entire cast and crew of Ambitions for their creativity and hard work on the show. Every week they delivered great drama, intrigue and a lot of fun storytelling,” said Tina Perry, OWN president. “We look forward to continue working with Will Packer and his talented team of collaborators in the future.”

The soapy family drama hailed from producer Packer, Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury.

Created by executive producer/writer Jamey Giddens (The Rich and The Ruthless) from an original idea by Packer, Ambitions was a multigenerational family saga centered around one woman who, having recently relocated and intent on revitalizing her marriage, finds herself going head to head with some of the most powerful and deceitful players in the city.

Givens starred as Stephanie Carlisle, the wife of Atlanta Mayor Evan Lancaster (Brian White), whose true loyalty is to her own family’s prestigious law firm, where she is the latest in a long line of distinguished lawyers. Stephanie desperately wants to be in charge of the Carlisle family law firm and quietly fumes about her father Stephen’s condescending assertion that she’s simply not ready yet.

The news of the cancellation follows renewals by OWN of David Makes Man for a second season, and pickups for four of its unscripted series, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Ready to Love, Black Love and Black Women Own the Conversation. OWN also continues to air Tyler Perry dramas The Haves and the Have Nots and If Loving You Is Wrong.

Ambitions was produced by Will Packer Media in association with Lionsgate and Lionsgate-owned distributor Debmar-Mercury. Packer was executive producer. Arkadie was executive producer/showrunner. Writer Jamey Giddens and Will Packer Media’s Sheila Ducksworth also served as executive producers.