STXfilms & Amazon Prime Video Ink Major European Output Deal

Hustlers outfit STX and Amazon Prime Video have struck a splashy multi-year, multi-territory output deal, whose capacity our sources say could be valued at more than $100M per year.

Per the deal, Prime Video will exclusively have all rights to STX’s movies in France, and the service will have exclusive Pay-1 SVOD rights for STX films in the UK and Italy. The deal begins immediately and titles will be on Amazon’s service from April.

The French deal marks the first time a global streaming platform has entered into a multi-year all-rights slate deal in the territory, setting a significant precedent in the heavily regulated market. STX movies won’t be getting a theatrical release in France.

In the UK, where STX distributes its films directly (and pay 1 has been dealt on a film by film basis), STX said it sees the deal as a key part of plans to grow its slate, which has included Hustlers, I Feel Pretty and Den of Thieves. The two companies have previously worked together in the territory on films including 21 Bridges and Peppermint. Upcoming on the slate are movies including Gerard Butler pic Greenland and Chris Pine starrer Violence Of Action.

In Italy, Prime Video will provide a direct output for Pay-1 SVOD rights but STX will continue to work with its preferred partners in the territory for other rights, including theatrical.

The two firms said today they believe STX’s predominantly mid-budget, star-driven movies align well with what Prime Video’s Euro customers are looking for.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Prime Video in such a meaningful way, putting together a truly unprecedented deal that reflects the value of our slate in a changing international marketplace,” said John Friedberg, President of STXinternational. “We look forward to growing our relationship with the team at Amazon in a variety of different ways.”

“Movies have always been popular with Prime members and we are excited to make STX films available on Prime Video in the UK, Italy and France,” said Brad Beale, VP of Worldwide Content Licensing, Prime Video. “STX has a great track record of delivering entertaining films and we know our customers will love these movies.”