Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Fox Channels Pulled From Roku In Carriage Flap Before Super Bowl LIV – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Crown' To End With Season 5; Imelda Staunton Confirmed As Final Queen

Read the full story

Amazon Stock Surges, Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion

Amazon

Amazon is set to become the fourth U.S. company worth $1 billion after its shares Friday following blockbuster earnings with 150 million Amazon Prime Customers, faster shipping and a surge in cloud data storage and computing revenue among the highlights.

Shares were up more than 9% in late morning trade, shrugging off a down market spooked by the Coronavirus. The move promised the company will likely hit the market close worth over a trillion. It’s flirted with the mark before, including late yesterday afternoon, but never closed there. It would follow – who else? – Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft into the stock market ether.

The company reported a 21% jump in earnings to $87 billion.

Analysts at Benchmark raised the price target on the stock by $150 to $2,400 in a note to clients titled “Not-so-subtle Reminder Amazon is Still King,” the its “size and capacity advantage.”

“Amazon’s ability to re-accelerate revenue growth at such a large scale is evidence that its (Prime One Day) investments are paying off,” said J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth.

In all, nearly half of the 51 Wall Street analysts covering Amazon raised their 12-month price targets on the company’s stock.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad