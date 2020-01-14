Amazon Strikes Overall Deal With ’12 Years A Slave’ Director Steve McQueen & Puts Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Last Days’ Into Development

Amazon has struck an overall deal with 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen and has put a sci-fi series into development.

This comes as the streaming service preps McQueen’s upcoming drama Small Axe, a co-production between Amazon and the BBC, which is launching later this year.

Separately, it is developing Last Days, a Lammas Park and See-Saw Films production. The show is a sci-fi thriller where the world’s governments have secretly created a controversial plan to selectively colonize Mars in the wake of a dying Earth and the rise of AI. The series will follow one woman’s journey to explore the truth about where she came from, at the risk of losing everything she knows.

“I’m thrilled about this new venture and partnership with Amazon. The idea of having a partner that will support and facilitate risk and change is more than exciting,” said McQueen.

“The award-winning talents of Steve McQueen seem to be endless, with his unique ability to craft stories that provoke, educate and entertain,” added Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “With the compelling Last Days already in development, we are excited to see what else McQueen creates for our global Amazon Prime Video customers.”