Amazon Prime Video To Reboot Spanish Series ‘The Boarding School’

Amazon Prime Video Spain is lining up a reboot of popular Spanish family series El Internado (The Boarding School).

Titled El Internado: Las Cumbres, the eight-episode show will shoot early this year in northern Spain. It will be an Atresmedia Studios and The Mediapro Studio co-production.

The original series, which ran for seven years until 2010, follows students at a boarding school who uncover a host of mysteries and secrets. The original cast included Blade Runner and No Time To Die actress Ana De Armas.

The new series will take place in a school for problem children located next to an old monastery, in an inaccessible and isolated spot between the mountains.

Creator of the original franchise, Laura Belloso, will serve as executive producer alongside Laura Fernandez Espeso and Javier Pons of Mediapro, and Ignacio Corrales and Sonia Martinez from Atresmedia Studios.

Altresmedia is leading the scriptwriting team composed of Asier Anduenza, Sara Belloso and Abraham Sastre, who all worked on the original.

“It is undoubtedly with tremendous pride that we announce today a production of this size in Spain ”, said Ricardo Cabornero, Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video Spain. “The international success of El Internado (The Boarding School) a decade ago continues to captivate thousands of fans today on Amazon Prime Video, and we are sure that this new version of the series will be a meeting point for all, as well as conquering new audiences”.

Commented Laura Fernández Espeso, Corporate and Television Director, The Mediapro Studio: “El Internado (The Boarding School) was the precursor in Spain of the current great successes of television series. It broke molds in terms of production and distribution, amassed a huge fan base and launched a new generation of actors, many of whom are the stars of today. The launch of this new series, led by Laura Belloso and most of the original scriptwriters, revitalizes the phenomenon in a moment of excellence for drama production in our country, with the challenge of reaching and conquering global audiences.

Amazon Spain originals include The Heart of Sergio Ramos, Six Dreams and upcoming releases El Cid, Temperance and A Private Matter.