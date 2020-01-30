Amazon Prime At 150 Million Members Worldwide

Amazon Prime – which includes Prime Video – hit 150 million members worldwide the company said, reporting fourth-quarter earnings that blasted through expectations, sent the stock soaring and market cap above $1 trillion.

Net income increased to $3.3 billion, or $6.47 per diluted share – way above Wall Street’s expectation of just over $4 a share, and higher than $6.04 the year before.

Sales surged 21% to $87 billion.

Amazon said that during the holiday season, customers ordered “billions of items worldwide, including tens of millions of Amazon devices.” Best-selling devices this holiday were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, and Echo Show 5.

Fire TV now has more than 40 million active users worldwide.

Amazon announced the new Fire TV Edition at CES 2020, which includes features that make it easier for developers, operators, device makers, and manufacturers to integrate Fire TV into their products. BMW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are among the first automakers to introduce Fire TV in their future vehicles.

Fire TV added more content for customers, including apps from Disney+, Apple TV, and Peloton.

Amazon original series Hunters will premiere on Prime Video on February 21. Produced by Jordan Peele and starring Al Pacino, it follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City.

Original series and movies last quarter included The Report, The Aeronauts, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Special, The Expanse, as well as the return of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and the final season of The Man in the High Castle.

Prime Video received eight Golden Globe Award nominations, with Fleabag winning Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, as well as Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Amazon gave a shout out to Prime Brazil, which launched in September and has seen the fastest growth in paid Prime members in Amazon’s history. Prime Video announced four new original productions there for 2020, including All or Nothing: Brazil National Football Team, coming January 31st.

It said Amazon Music has more than 55 million customers worldwide. Collectively, in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan, Amazon Music customers have grown nearly 50% year-over-year; and in newer marketplaces France, Italy, Spain, and Mexico, Amazon Music customers more than doubled in 2019. Additionally, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers grew more than 50% in 2019.

For the first quarter, the company said net sales are expected to come in between $69 billion and $73 billion, or to grow between 16% and 22% compared with first quarter 2019.

Operating income will hit between $3 billion and $4.2 billion, compared with $4.4 billion in first quarter 2019.