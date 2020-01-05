Click to Skip Ad
Amazon Was Offered Close To A Billion More Than Reported In Botched NY Deal – Report

Incentives proposed to Amazon to have it locate its second headquarters in New York City included close to a billion dollars more than previously known, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The deal, which ultimately was abandoned by Amazon in the wake of local political objections, included tax credits and also an offer to subsidize some employee salaries. The WSJ cited state records obtained through the Freedom of Information law.

The report indicated Amazon was offered $800 million more than the memorandum of understanding signed in 2018. That would have provided $1.2 billion in tax credits and $505 million for construction costs, the Journal reported.

In addition, New York City offered $1.3 billion in incentives in programs that any relocating company can tap.

Among the sites proposed for the new Amazon headquarters were the World Trade Center and Governor’s Island.

Activists led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opposed the campus. She blamed Amazon for seeking $3 billion in tax breaks and incentives that she claimed should have been spent elsewhere.

