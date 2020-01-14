Click to Skip Ad
On Tuesday, during the Amazon executive session at TCA, Jennifer Salke gave updates and teases on the slate of projects at the streaming platform. One of them was the Lucille Ball biopic written by Aaron Sorkin and starring Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett as the Hollywood icon.

Salke said that the feature is “very much active” and they are currently working with Sorkin, Blanchett and producer Todd Black. She adds that they’re also meeting with directors, but didn’t name any particular filmmakers in the running.

As previously reported, the biopic will center on the marriage of Ball and Desi Arnaz, her co-star on the seminal sitcom I Love Lucy and partner in powerhouse Desilu Studios; they were married for 20 years before divorcing in 1960. Their children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., would also produce.

